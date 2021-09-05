Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New C21NZ Franchise In Manukau Enjoys Strong Growth

Sunday, 5 September 2021, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Century 21 New Zealand

Within six months of Century 21’s newest franchise, Fairdeal Realty, opening in central Manukau, its team had grown to 16 busy people. Now the new owner of Century New Zealand is calling on other experienced businesspeople to consider opening a successful Century 21 franchise.

“We have well and truly exceeded our six-month sales targets. The team is listing and selling a range of properties including units, development sections, new builds, classic homes, and lifestyle blocks,” says Rupinder Kaur, co-director of Fairdeal Realty.

Century 21's Rupinder Kaur

Ms Kaur says since her and fellow director, Surbani Sandhu, opened the new Lambie Drive office in South Auckland they’ve hit the ground running. Working under Century 21’s well recognised global brand and unparalleled network has only boosted their local success.

Century 21 offers clients consistent service, creative content, and high-quality marketing – all important credentials for Fairdeal Realty.

In fact, both franchise directors strongly believe that Century 21 has provided them will all tools and expertise needed for their team to strongly perform and succeed in real estate.

“We had a vision of opening a boutique style office, instilling a new culture, and adopting a fresh approach to real estate. Century 21’s stylish brand and its reputation for superior service fitted our aspirations perfectly. What’s more, the technology available to the sales team is incredibly impressive,” she says.

Fairdeal’s sales team includes John Dorking, Chatty Verma, Surbani Sandhu, Tasreet Dhatt, Ambi Basati, Ajit Saini, Deeyana Amosa, Fiona Eliki, Grayson Muriwai, Kiratpal Sandhu, Kunwar Sandhu, Robert Muriwai, and Shaminder Guraya.

Ms Rupinder says the Fairdeal team represents a good mix of experienced and new salespeople, with the older hands helping those relatively new to real estate to learn and grow faster. Fairdeal also employs an administrator, Ashlee Keelan, and a property manager, Rochelle Hall.

The new office is well situated with the team squarely focused on some of South Auckland’s key residential growth areas and the country’s fastest developing and changing neighbourhoods.

“We strongly believe Manukau’s many diverse communities deserve top quality service from our dedicated team. Having the office located in the heart of Manukau’s commercial area is ideal, and importantly all our team members come from the Manukau region,” she says.

Ms Kaur and Ms Sandhu say the driving success of Century 21 New Zealand is aided by the national network operating like a family, supporting each other in the good times and in the lockdowns!

“We appreciate all the support Century 21 New Zealand has given us to set up this office in Manukau – an area we all love and know very well. Head office and our fellow principals in other franchises around the country have been amazing,” says Ms Kaur.

Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand, says Fairdeal Realty’s early success is a credit to them. What’s more, setting up shop in Manukau further strengthens Century 21 as a growing powerhouse in the south of Auckland

“Fairdeal Realty has been great addition to our company. It shows what can be quickly achieved with a positive attitude and hard work. Rest assured their arrival has been well noted by competitor companies which only helps lift the bar for consumers,” he says.

Mr Kearins says Century 21’s superior service and global status will continue to attract other high-performing businesspeople and salespeople to consider franchise ownership. Opportunities to set up Century 21 offices remain available in many parts of New Zealand.

“As well as franchise opportunities for experienced agents, we are seeking keen salespeople with the drive and motivation to learn what it takes to thrive in this exciting industry. In fact, we now have numerous sales positions available across Auckland, Waikato, and Wellington regions,” says Century 21’s New Zealand owner.

To find out more about the benefits of becoming a part of Century 21’s global network, visit www.c21.co.nz/joining-century-21 or contact tim.kearins@century21.co.nz

