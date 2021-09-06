Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ’s First Homegrown Oat Milk Company Launches ‘1% Fund’ Supporting Kiwi Farmers To Grow More Oats

Monday, 6 September 2021, 6:24 am
Press Release: Otis Oat Milk

Otis, the first New Zealand oat milk made from homegrown oats, will now be available to buy nationwide thanks to a new supply deal inked with Countdown. The deal will see Otis cartons lining shelves around the country in Countdown, New World, Farro and Moore Wilson, and its online store.

The announcement coincides with the company’s launch of its 1% Fund today.

The 1% Fund is an initiative by Otis to help diversify farming by supporting New Zealand farmers to grow oats.

“Otis wants to help Kiwi farmers lead the way in farming for the 21st century - a way of farming that’s more diverse, more plant-based and one that works in harmony with nature, not against it,” says Otis co-founder Chris Wilkie.

“No surprises, but we think the mighty oat holds many of the answers. That’s why from today we are dedicating 1% of our total sales to fund projects and initiatives that make oats a viable and exciting farming alternative.”

Founded by Wilkie and Tim Ryan in 2018, Otis Oat Milk has a strong underlying philosophy to lead a plant-based revolution.

“We are on a mission and our revolution will have farmers and people at its heart, to help the world change from intensive dairy farming to environmentally friendly alternatives.

“Oat milk is the perfect milk for the future. Research globally shows oat milk’s footprint is much lighter; producing one litre of oat milk requires 11 times less land and 13 times less water than producing one litre of dairy milk. That one litre of oat milk also emits three and a half times fewer greenhouse gas emissions than its dairy equivalent,” says Ryan.

Wilkie and Ryan say they are “very much” at the beginning of their journey with the fund. They plan to connect with researchers, thought leaders and farmers, to find out what the barriers are to growing oats, what scientific work could contribute to the project and where farmers may need the most support. Funds will be collected and research undertaken over the next year.

“By gaining a deeper understanding of the opportunities, by September 2022 we aim to channel the first years funds in the direction of the biggest impact, whilst ensuring it’s delivered in a way that sees both our rural communities and environment thrive,” says Ryan.

Wilkie says that while intensive dairy is big business in Aotearoa, Kiwis need to be courageous and start diversifying what they put in their supermarket trolley”.

“It’s depleting our nation’s soil, is a large contributor to our nation’s emissions, and pollutes our waterways. Oats on the other hand, suck carbon from the air, pull nitrogen from the soil and use hardly any water. Plus they don’t burp, fart or urinate. We think these are compelling reasons to start diversifying our agriculture and for there to be more investment in dairy alternatives.”

Otis Oat Milk has a creamy yet neutral taste and dairy-like consistency, and is free from dairy, soy, nuts and is vegan friendly. Oat milk has twice the dietary fibre than cow’s milk making it an excellent choice for adding fibre to your diet for healthy digestive functions. The beta glucan found in oats form a gel-like substance when it mixes with water. This gel coats the stomach and digestive tract and also feeds good bacteria in the gut, which increases their growth rate

Beta-Glucan is a soluble dietary fibre found in oats that are strongly linked to improving cholesterol levels; in fact just 3g of soluble fibre each day can help by lower cholesterol.

Otis oat milk is fortified with calcium, D2, riboflavin and B12.

“Oats are a wonder food,” says Wilkie. “We know Kiwis are increasingly looking for clean products that are not only good for the planet, but good for their bodies, and tasty to boot.”

Otis works with the New Zealand Oat Growers group and around 70 arable farmers who operate a crop rotation system.

“A farmer may typically rotate from grazing pasture to oats for an autumn harvest, followed by barley and peas and then to a ryegrass seed crop or vegetable and back to pasture. This healthy cyclic farm management provides the soil with constant variants while each crop performs a different duty. The oats act as a natural ‘catch crop’ for excess nitrogen that might be in the soil, preventing any run off entering waterways,” says Ryan.

The Otis range is available in 1 litre cartons, and includes an Everyday milk, perfect for on muesli, in smoothies, in a cuppa or on its own; and a Barista milk, created to pair with any coffee bean roast profile, producing the perfect flat white with a velvety smooth finish.

Otis Everyday oat milk 1lt, RRP $5.50, and Otis Barista oat milk 1lt, RRP $6.00 from Countdown, New World, Moore Wilson, Farro and www.otisoatmilk.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otis Oat Milk on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Master Plumbers: Economic recovery will be stifled due to lack of supplies

Construction work will come to a grinding stop within days unless the Government allows Auckland to distribute supplies to the rest of New Zealand immediately, says Master Plumbers... More>>



OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>


NIWA: It’s the warmest winter on record - again

Aotearoa New Zealand has just experienced its warmest winter on record - well exceeding the previous record which was set just last year. NIWA official climate data shows winter 2021 (June to August) was 1.32°C degrees above average last winter it was 1.14°C above average... More>>


CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 