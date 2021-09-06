Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A ‘Level 2.5’ Will Put Taxpayers On The Dole

Monday, 6 September 2021, 9:13 am
Press Release: Dairy and Business Owners Group

A ‘Level 2.5’ Will Cost Government Billions And Put Taxpayers On The Dole

Ahead of a Cabinet decision later today on Covid Alert Levels outside 
of Auckland, the Dairy and Business Owners Group is warning that Otago 
University proposals for a 'Level 2.5' will cost the government and 
taxpayers billions of dollars.

“Be under no illusion that a level 2.5 will destroy businesses and put 
hundreds of thousands of Kiwis onto the dole,” says Sunny Kaushal, 
chair of the Dairy and Business Owners Group.

“Otago are the grinches who want to steal Christmas and a Level 2.5 
will destroy businesses, lives and livelihoods.

“It’s barking mad and is like some communist nightmare.

“This takes out the entire hospitality industry. A limit of 25 
physically distanced people indoors, who cannot eat or drink unmasked, 
will kill businesses. How on earth will factories operate producing 
wood products for construction or tinned spaghetti for supermarkets, 
if they and their warehouses are only allowed 25 people indoors?

“A Level 2.5 will require unprecedented compensation or cause 
irreparable economic damage.

"If government wants a Level 2.5 then it must pay out full and fair 
compensation for lost trade covering every pub, restaurant, gym, café, 
venue and affected business. It shows that big academia has no grip 
on the reality of running a business or an economy.

“Proving there’s an agenda beyond Covid is this plan to cut the 
alcohol limit "temporarily" to zero in order to "relieve pressures on 
A&E."

“As vaccination slashes hospitalisations this is naked political 
opportunism from academics who hate what dairies, pubs and fast food 
shops sell.

“According to the UK's Independent, nearly 75% of Covid hospital 
patients aged under 50 there have not been vaccinated. Why isn't 
Otago pushing for mandatory vaccinations and vaccine passports instead?

"We'd welcome smartphone-based QR codes for the vaccinated in order to 
start opening up the economy instead of shutting it down more. That 
will incentivise vaccinations but where's the work on buying what the 
UK government has developed?

“We also ask if the Universities have 'code scanning monitors' that 
they expect us as businesses to police? Somehow we doubt it.

“Outside of Auckland we need a return to the established Level-2, not 
some 'Level-2.5' that means you cannot plan or employ people. To us, 
when a district or city hits 70% vaccination rates then they should be 
rewarded with Level-1 backed with QR-based vaccination passports.

“That’s unless the government wants to buy out or subsidise thousands 
of businesses that will be required by this crazy Otago Plan,” Mr 
Kaushal said.

