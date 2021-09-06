Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Café and office property portfolio on the menu for sale

Monday, 6 September 2021, 9:30 am
Press Release: Bayleys

Café and office property portfolio on the menu for sale in Wanaka

A portfolio of hospitality and office premises – including a high-profile café bar along with eight adjacent individual newly-built offices on the fringe of one of New Zealand’s new breed of master-planned residential suburbs – have been placed on the market for sale.

The enclave of commercial sites in the South Island township of Wanaka is known as Northlake Village Centre and was built in 2018 in parallel with a fast-emerging adjoining residential suburb of the same name.

Situated at 3 Northlake Drive at the intersection of Mount Linton Avenue, the property consists of some 1,282 square metres of fully tenanted commercial buildings sitting on 1,253 square metres of L-shaped freehold land. Also within the Northlake Village Centre, but not within the portfolio for sale, is the Pinnacles Early Childhood Education Centre and a public playground.

The eight tenanted units within Northlake Village Centre generate a combined annual gross rental of $288,848. One unit is currently vacant. The tenanted units encompass:
Licensed café and bar Monkey Farm on a current 10-year lease running through to 2028 with three further five-year rights of renewal
Home building firm Jennian Homes Southland on a current lease running through to 2022 with two further two-year rights of renewal
Property developer Winton Capital on a current lease running through to 2026 with three further three-year rights of renewal
Home automation and audio installation firm Custom Digital on a current lease running through to 2023 with a further one-year right of renewal
Property development feasibility analysis business McElrea Consulting on a current lease running through to 2022
Real estate agency Bayleys Wanaka on a current lease running through to 2024 with two further two-year rights of renewal
Construction Company Cook Brother Southern Lakes on a current lease running through to 2022 with one further two-year right of renewal
and
Holiday home rentals firm Release NZ on a current lease running through to 2023 with one further two-year right of renewal.

The commercial units with Northlake Village Centre’s commercial block range in size from 46 square metres up to 66 square metres and face directly onto Mount Linton Avenue. Combined, the eight units comprise 442 square metres of space – with tenancies split over the two levels, and the upper floors accessed by an external stairwell.

A central driveway runs through the property linking Northlake Drive with Glen Dene Crescent and allowing dual access points to the 38 shared car parking spaces within the block.


The Northlake Village Centre portfolio is now being jointly marketed for sale by deadline treaty through Bayleys Wanaka and Bayleys Queenstown, with negotiations closing on September 3. Salespeople Jimmy Allen and Mat Andrews said the broad tenancy schedule within the portfolio delivered a split-risk investment opportunity.

Allen said the portfolio would appeal to investors looking for a low-maintenance modern commercial property situated at the entrance way to Wanaka’s newest residential locale – set to grow to 1,600 residences when fully developed.

“The commercial footprint and space delivered through the Northlake Village Centre were much needed in Wanaka – catering to both small local enterprises and the Wanaka branches of several companies which have a greater national presence,” Allen said.

“As a consequence, the commercial leases within Northlake were quickly snapped up when the property was first brought to the market, and hence why it is currently fully tenanted now.

“Meanwhile, being away from the more visitor and tourist focused town centre, Monkey Farm is very much a ‘locals’ café which is well patronised by residents living in the surround residential area, in addition to serving mountain bikers and walkers accessing the surrounding countryside.

“The business also derives strong customer numbers from parents dropping off and picking up their young children from the nearby childcare centre.”

Andrews said that the landscaped grounds around the two Northlake Village Centre buildings ensured a high degree of both tenant and customer satisfaction – underpinning the quality of the buildings.
“Northlake Village Centre was, and still is, very much at the bow-wave of Wanaka’s commercial expansion away from the town centre,” Andrews said.
“The compact offices within the portfolio for sale are exactly what the local business market asked for and suit the small enterprise nature of Wanaka’s professional services sector. The availability of parking is also a big drawcard for both the tenant businesses and their clientele,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Master Plumbers: Economic recovery will be stifled due to lack of supplies

Construction work will come to a grinding stop within days unless the Government allows Auckland to distribute supplies to the rest of New Zealand immediately, says Master Plumbers... More>>



OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>


NIWA: It’s the warmest winter on record - again

Aotearoa New Zealand has just experienced its warmest winter on record - well exceeding the previous record which was set just last year. NIWA official climate data shows winter 2021 (June to August) was 1.32°C degrees above average last winter it was 1.14°C above average... More>>


CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 