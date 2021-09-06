Building activity rises again in June quarter



The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 2.0 percent in the June 21 quarter, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

“The June quarter showed high levels of building activity volume, and follows a 4.1 percent increase in the March quarter,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

Residential building activity drove the increase, rising 4.2 percent in the June 2021 quarter, while non-residential building activity fell 1.5 percent.

