Auckland Carries The Cost

Monday, 6 September 2021, 6:13 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber

We always expected Auckland to remain at level 4 and Auckland should be delighted for the rest of New Zealand. It is now critical that Government consider the proposal to extend the resurgent subsidy to business for the previous three weeks, and any future period we remain in levels 4 and 3, said Chamber CEO Michael Barnett.

The damage to so many small and medium businesses is devastating for them, as is the toll on their leadership, he said. Business employees have been well recognised by the Government, and now they need to extend that support to business and become champions for their survival.

Barnett was also concerned at the potential frustrations testing at the borders containing Auckland would create and has asked if enough time to test those supporting the supply chain has been given.

