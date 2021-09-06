Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Coronet Peak, The Remarkables And Mt Hutt Set To Open In Level 2

Monday, 6 September 2021, 6:25 pm
Press Release: NZSki

Coronet Peak, The Remarkables and Mt Hutt are preparing to open to guests this Wednesday when the South Island returns to alert level 2.

NZSki has welcomed today’s changes in alert levels by the Government, which will allow its ski areas in Queenstown and Canterbury to reopen, albeit with restrictions.

“We’re pleased all regions outside of Auckland are able to shift to level 2 and that people, businesses and schools can return to a sense of normality,” NZSki CEO Paul Anderson says. “The past few weeks have been challenging for everyone throughout New Zealand, and we look forward to being able to welcome people back to the snow this week.”

Work to prepare the mountains has been underway since the move to alert level 3 and fresh snow is in the forecast for Coronet Peak and The Remarkables on Wednesday.

“The team have been working to ensure the mountains are ready for our guests to return and that we can operate safely following all public health advice. The snow’s in good shape with more forecast later this week so we expect some great spring skiing conditions for the remainder of the season,” Anderson adds.

All mountains will comply with the public health guidelines stipulated by the Government. A FAQ web page has been set up for mountain guests explaining these in detail.
The links to these pages are:
Coronet Peak: https://www.coronetpeak.co.nz/our-stories/covid-19/
The Remarkables: https://www.theremarkables.co.nz/our-stories/covid-19/
Mt Hutt: https://www.mthutt.co.nz/our-stories/covid-19/

All three mountains are introducing a scanning ‘gateway’ on the access road where guests will be asked to scan in using the Covid Tracer App on their way up.

Coronet Peak will open 8am on Wednesday with First Tracks and all lifts spinning. With good snow conditions expected, night ski will also operate on Wednesday evening from 4pm until 9pm. The café and restaurant in the base building will limit capacity to 50 people per indoor area to adhere to level 2 requirements.

At The Remarkables, all chairlift facilities and conveyors will reopen. In the terrain parks, the beginner, intermediate and big lines will all reopen. Similar to Coronet Peak, spaces in the café and restaurant will be limited to 50 per area for indoor dining patrons.

At Mt Hutt, all facilities are expected to reopen with physical distancing and capacity limitations in the cafes and restaurants.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZSki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Master Plumbers: Economic recovery will be stifled due to lack of supplies

Construction work will come to a grinding stop within days unless the Government allows Auckland to distribute supplies to the rest of New Zealand immediately, says Master Plumbers... More>>



OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>


NIWA: It’s the warmest winter on record - again

Aotearoa New Zealand has just experienced its warmest winter on record - well exceeding the previous record which was set just last year. NIWA official climate data shows winter 2021 (June to August) was 1.32°C degrees above average last winter it was 1.14°C above average... More>>


CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 