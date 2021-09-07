Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Muse Finance, Strategic DeFi Partner Of Moonstake, Welcomes CEO And Founder Of Blocklime Aboard As Advisor

Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 6:25 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

SINGAPORE, Sept 6, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, Muse Finance, the strategic DeFi partner of the industry-leading staking provider Moonstake, announces that it has onboarded Harpreet Singh Maan, the CEO and Founder of Blocklime, as its strategic advisor. The addition of a key advisor will serve to strengthen the development and leadership of Muse project and thus, the growth of Muse and Moonstake as the two projects work together to penetrate the DeFi market.

Having started with blockchain development at the age of 19, Harpreet gained diverse experience in software development, information technology, blockchain, and distributed ledger technology (DLT) development. Along his journey, Harpreet gained a position in the ISO Committee as a National committee member on ISO standards for "Blockchain & Electronic Distributed Ledger Technologies". He is currently Ambassador for Hedera Hashgraph and Hyperledger and an elected Advocate for Quorum by JP Morgan which was acquired by Consensys recently and Harpreet continues to serve as an advocate for Quorum under Consensys.

Harpreet is also a member of MDEC Digital Expert Panel & Industry Mentor under Digital Counsellor Programme to assist on DLT adoption in education & industry. Currently, he leads Blocklime, a Malaysian-based development & training company that specializes in Blockchain and DLT, while also acting as an advisor for multiple enterprises & governments on DLT adoption strategies. Harpreet is a thought leader focusing on solving problems with DLTs and exploring its potential applications in fintech, insurtech, and regtech. He believes that it is crucial to building talents and communities by conducting blockchain and DLT training, and he is a well-known speaker and trainer on these technologies himself.

Muse is a comprehensive DeFi platform launched in March 2021. It is working to launch various DeFi products, including a Wrapper to issue wrapped tokens for staking assets that can be used to provide liquidity to staked assets, as well as DEX (decentralized exchange) and Lending platforms to facilitate the distribution of such assets. To access these products, users will need Muse tokens that are currently available as an early adopter reward via Muse's lockdrop that is ending on 25 October, 2021. Muse is also a strategic partner of the industry-leading staking provider Moonstake and the two are working closely to penetrate the field of DeFi and bring advanced DeFi connectivity to staking users globally. As a fast-growing project in a rapidly developing market such as DeFi, strengthening the executive and advisory boards, amongst others, will be key to propelling the Muse platform and thus, Moonstake's journey in DeFi, to success. Previously, Muse also appointed David McDonald, a former CEO of Centrality Japan, as its Chief Technology Advisor (CTA) to lead the technology build-out Muse Finance needs to take on the DeFi market.

In welcoming Harpreet to the Muse's advisory board, Shogo Ishida, the Founder of Muse Finance and Senior Advisor of Moonstake, says: "Harpreet is a veteran in the field of blockchain and decentralized technology with his great experience leading esteemed companies and organizations. With Harpreet being a part of our advisory board, I am confident that Muse's growth on our journey to success will be greatly accelerated, and this will also benefit our partnership with Moonstake tremendously as the two of us work together to deliver excellent innovations to the DeFi market."

About Muse Finance

Muse.Finance is a Decentralized Platform where crypto users can receive staking rewards as well as participate in wrapping, swapping, lending, and yield farming to gain benefit. Its ecosystem, which consists of Muse Swap, Muse Lending, and Muse Wrap, enables a liquid PoS platform that integrates the ERC-20 DeFi Ecosystem with Ethereum 2.0. Muse.Finance also links non ERC-20 assets with the ERC-20 ecosystem, allowing owners of staked assets on platforms such as Cosmos, IRISnet, Cardano, etc. to participate in lending, liquidity mining, and yield farming.

https://musefinance.io/

About Blocklime

Blocklime Technologies is blockchain thought leader & enabler based in Cyberjaya. Blocklime is a service startup focusing on developing blockchain technology, educating developers & technical consulting.

https://www.blocklime.com/

About Moonstake

Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.

Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnerships have been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore-listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.

With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 1 billion.

https://www.moonstake.io/

