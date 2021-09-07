AVLN acquires JRNY’s IP to enhance digital insurance

JAVLN, the SaaS insurance platform, has acquired JRNY’s AI-driven customer experience software, strengthening its leadership in digital insurance solutions and to support JAVLN's international growth.

From today, brokers, insurers and their customers using JAVLN will gain a more intuitive experience thanks to JRNY’s AI-driven dynamic conversations, smart recommendations and data driven insights. JRNY will complement the growing list of functional enhancements that are being continually released to the JAVLN platform.

Founded in 2011, JAVLN’s platform supports brokers, underwriting agencies and insurers across APAC and is experiencing significant growth, particularly as insurance businesses seek out digital products to improve customer experience and improve efficiencies

The equity-based deal furthers JAVLN’s strategy to use data and AI to streamline insurance processes, enhance its digital products and improve the customer experience.

“Acquiring the IP of JRNY which is market tested and respected, will accelerate our own development so we can scale faster”, says Dale Smith, CEO of JAVLN. “At the same time this deal realises the commercial potential of JRNY’s technology and provides a pathway for prospective customers to continue using it.”

Michael Lovegrove, JRNY founder and former CEO, will consult to JAVLN.

“JAVLN is the perfect business to take the JRNY technology to the insurance industry with their expanding reach and a common goal to improve the customer experience,” says Michael.

About JAVLN

JAVLN is a world-class intelligent insurance and data integration software company formed in 2011. JAVLN's SaaS cloud based platform is designed specifically for insurers, agents, underwriters and brokers, providing full end to end policy visibility delivered securely in real-time.

