Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cargotec and Konecranes seek clearance to merge

Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The Commerce Commission has received an application from Cargotec Corporation (Cargotec) seeking clearance to acquire Konecranes Plc (Konecranes) as part of a global transaction. Both Cargotec and Konecranes supply a range of cargo and container handling equipment for the loading and unloading, transportation and handling of containers, general and bulk cargo to port companies and other customers in the freight, transport and associated industries.

Cargotec is a Finnish company that operates in three main areas. These are the provision of cargo handling equipment and terminal solutions (such as cranes, terminal tractors, straddle carriers and forklifts), on-road load handling equipment (such as truck mounted cranes) and maritime services. In New Zealand, Cargotec supplies its cargo handling equipment through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kalmar New Zealand Limited.

Konecranes is a Finnish listed company. It specialises in the provision of lifting equipment, including cranes, terminal tractors, shuttle carriers, straddle carriers, container handlers and forklifts. In New Zealand, Konecranes sells equipment through its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, its German and Finnish offices and a New Zealand-based distributor, Port Solutions Limited.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Master Plumbers: Economic recovery will be stifled due to lack of supplies

Construction work will come to a grinding stop within days unless the Government allows Auckland to distribute supplies to the rest of New Zealand immediately, says Master Plumbers... More>>




Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand departing in early 2022
Deputy Governor and General Manager Financial Stability Geoff Bascand will leave the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in early 2022. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says Mr Bascand leaves with the Bank’s deep gratitude for his contribution to the Bank and the wider financial system... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>


NIWA: It’s the warmest winter on record - again

Aotearoa New Zealand has just experienced its warmest winter on record - well exceeding the previous record which was set just last year. NIWA official climate data shows winter 2021 (June to August) was 1.32°C degrees above average last winter it was 1.14°C above average... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 