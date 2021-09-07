Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Forged Medical Certificates: Slap On The Wrist Or Serious Misconduct?

Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 8:18 pm
Press Release: Employsure

Sick leave has quickly become one of the biggest challenges facing businesses in 2021, particularly during the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

While sick leave should not be treated with suspicion, employers who have their doubts can launch an investigation into sicknesses if they have reasonable grounds for believing it to be fake. Under the Holidays Act 2003, an employer may require an employee to produce proof of sickness or injury, and obtaining proof will be at the employee's cost if they are on sick leave for a period of three or more consecutive calendar days.

In most cases, this evidence takes the form of a medical certificate. However, with the current working environment in such a fragile state, issues like forged certificates can be all the more difficult to deal with, especially for small businesses.

Employsure, New Zealand’s largest workplace relations advisor, has had a number of enquires in recent months, from clients seeking assistance on how to handle employees they suspect have forged medical certificates.

“There are several ways medical certificates are handed out to patients and employers may wish to check documents given to them are legitimate if they are questioning the genuineness of an employee taking sick leave,” said Employsure employment relations specialist Maddie McKenzie.

“What's important to note for employers is if they do have employees who have raised grounds that warrant suspicion, it's always best to contact the doctor and confirm the legitimacy of the certificate. Due to confidentiality, a doctor cannot discuss the employee’s medical information however they can usually confirm whether or not a medical certificate was issued by their practice.

“In an instance an employer is provided a forged certificate, there are a number of options to consider, however it should be handled on a case-by-case basis. When it comes to the difference between dismissal or a lesser disciplinary outcome, it will depend on many factors. These factors may include the severity of the allegation, what is in the employer’s policies and procedures, as well as the employee themselves, including their responses during a disciplinary process and their history at the company.

“It is recommended to commence an investigation process with the employee to understand the situation better and take disciplinary action if warranted. If the employer has a policy in place that defines misleading or deceptive behaviour as serious misconduct, and there is found to be sufficient justification, an outcome of termination may be considered after following a fair and reasonable disciplinary process.”

Monitoring which workers are sick is crucial to reducing infection in the workplace, and it’s recommended employers have a digital platform in place to help with this. People management software like BrightHR can help employers log medical certificates, plan rosters accordingly to reduce the spread of disease, and keep track of employees who have received their COVID-19 vaccination.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Employsure on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Master Plumbers: Economic recovery will be stifled due to lack of supplies

Construction work will come to a grinding stop within days unless the Government allows Auckland to distribute supplies to the rest of New Zealand immediately, says Master Plumbers... More>>




Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand departing in early 2022
Deputy Governor and General Manager Financial Stability Geoff Bascand will leave the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in early 2022. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says Mr Bascand leaves with the Bank’s deep gratitude for his contribution to the Bank and the wider financial system... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>


NIWA: It’s the warmest winter on record - again

Aotearoa New Zealand has just experienced its warmest winter on record - well exceeding the previous record which was set just last year. NIWA official climate data shows winter 2021 (June to August) was 1.32°C degrees above average last winter it was 1.14°C above average... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 