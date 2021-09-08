Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RoboPā initiative recognised as a finalist in CIO Awards

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Te Whare Wananga o Awanuiarangi

Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi (Awanuiārangi) is proud to have been named as a finalist in this year’s CIO Awards for its RoboPā initiative – a programme where more than 700 youth from kaupapa Māori kura can engage in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), through a te ao Māori lens.

The CIO Awards recognise the individuals and teams who have shown leadership, innovation and foresight in their contribution to ICT and business. RoboPā Project Coordinator at Awanuiārangi, Thomas Mitai, says this is the first time the RoboPā technology hub has been nominated for the Awards, in the ‘Community Tech Champions’ category.

“It’s fantastic to be acknowledged for our dedication and contribution to educating and encouraging youth to develop their skills in this space. It’s been a real team effort over the past four years since the programme has been running,” says Mr Mitai.

“We started with 300 youth participating from six schools in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, and over the years we’ve grown to reach more than 700 primary school students from Years 5 to 8 nationwide each year.”

Delivered mainly in te reo Māori, RoboPā is structured around the New Zealand school curriculum and takes place during term time.

“Students get to take part in hands-on practical learning, such as robotics design, through a cultural-based approach focused not only on collaborative learning, but also sharing,” explains Mr Mitai.

“The various tasks are designed to challenge them to solve problems in a team environment, that acknowledges our values of manaakitanga, kaitiakitanga, whanaungatanga, pūmautanga, and tumu whakaara.”

Awanuiārangi Chief Executive Officer, Professor Wiremu Doherty says when it comes to STEM, the Wānanga is focused on re-indigenising the tech space, and implementing solutions — such as RoboPā — to encourage greater participation by Māori in technology-based subjects.

“It’s about using the various computational thinking techniques and frameworks in a Western context and identify its applicability and connection to te ao Māori,” says Professor Doherty.

“We’re re-inventing STEM industries as a space founded on trust, where Māori feel valued, and are empowered to move forward and stake their claim in the future.”

While RoboPā was unable to run in 2021 due to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the team are on track to take the programme to 24 schools enrolled for the 2022 intake so far. Schools interested in registering, or to request further information on the programme, can email thomas.mitai@wananga.ac.nz.

“Technology is there to help support us — I encourage all participants to come with an open heart and open mind and to take back with them knowledge that will benefit their communities,” says Mr Mitai.

Winners of the New Zealand CIO Awards 2021 will be announced at the Awards Gala Dinner on 23 November in Auckland.

Left to right: John Clayton (Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi); Kaye-Maree Dunn (MEA & Ahau); and Rochelle Rapana, Thomas Mitai and Hinerangi Murphy from Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi.

