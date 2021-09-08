Renovation Works Takes Away Silver and Gold at the Registered Master Builders House Of The Year Awards 2021

New Zealand’s residential construction industry has been on a steady incline for decades. It is an incredible space. The sector is bursting with talent, innovation, creativity, and originality. There are so many pieces in the puzzle that have to fall into place during a construction project and when you partner with the right team of contractors and suppliers, the end results can be quite spectacular. As an industry, such collaborations deserve to be celebrated.

Once a year, the annual Registered Master Builders House of The Year Awards shines a light on residential projects across New Zealand. The House of The Year is a competition for people looking to build or renovate and is recognised as the building industry's most prestigious competition. It serves as a means to showcase these incredible projects both within the industry, but also to provide exposure to potential customers.

New Zealand is a country jam-packed with talent, put it down to a culture of kiwi ingenuity, so competition is stiff. The awards are broken into categories surrounding the type of work (new builds or renovations), region, as well as cost of the project. In 2021, Renovation Works once again put its foot forward, putting our projects to the test

Renovation Works are ecstatic with the results, being awarded both gold and silver House Of The Year award in the category of renovations between $500,000 and $1,000,000 in Auckland, Northland, or Coromandel region.

Renovation Works’ House of the Year Gold Award

Our prestigious gold award was awarded for our work in a revamp and home extension project. The owners were looking for a little extra space in their character home situated in a well-established neighbourhood. While on paper this may seem simple, the desired outcome required the reconfiguration of bedrooms and bathrooms which ultimately changed the structural loading on the house’s frame, a change in the roofline, demolishing an old garage, and even creating a brand new entrance. Never afraid to face a challenge, Renovation Works sent in the build team. New bracing calculations were carefully updated for the structural beams and roofline while demolition and excavation took place. From here, our team was able to construct foundations to support the home's brand new garage and the room above it. This room was destined to become the spacious master bedroom, including everything a master bedroom needs - featuring both an en suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe.

Once all the framing was complete, the stairwell was remodelled and the upper bedrooms and bathrooms were reconfigured. Everything was insulated to create a warm and dry home.A new driveway, entry fence, and decks were added, with the final touch to the property being a new coat of paint. The owners were thrilled with the results - creating a complete and cohesive makeover that added space and all the modern design conveniences they were looking for, while still honouring the character and original integrity of the house.

Renovation Works’ House of the Year Silver Award

Our Silver Award is the perfect example of homeowners taking advantage of a situation in which repairs were required. If you’re going to have to open up your home, you might as well go all-in on the opportunity! The owners of this four-bedroom home needed to fix some leaks and decided this was the perfect time to give the home a whole new look. The front of the home consisted of tired, monolithic panels that were replaced with an eye-catching combination of classic light timber weatherboards complimented by darker aluminium cladding. Cool tones and accents were added throughout the property to enhance its new contemporary aesthetic. The modern kitchen is punctuated with a huge island bench and breakfast bar - enough entertainment space to easily seat seven people. When the New Zealand winter sets in and it’s too cold to host friends around the barbeque, the seven-burner oven caters for the perfect warm, indoor dinner party. While the guests await their food, the living area adjoining the kitchen is perfect for them to relax and chat. The second living area is designed to be a cozy space. It features a beautiful gas fireplace and the combination of pivot doors and a solid, elegant barn-style door allows it to be closed off in front of the social hub if desired. The hardwood decks that surround the living areas are surrounded by breathtaking views of the Hauraki Gulf. The main bedroom suite provides a relaxing retreat with a large vista window, generous ensuite and wardrobe, and a small deck for relaxing in the sun.

We are thrilled to have these two projects recognised by the Registered Master Builders House of The Year and will wear our gold and silver awards on our sleeves with pride. Renovation Works has a long-running reputation for excellence amongst the House of The Year Awards, and look forward to participating in them again next year. If you are looking for an award-winning renovation specialist, get in contact with the team at Renovation Works today to book a free, no obligations consultation.

