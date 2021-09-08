Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fresh snow a boost for Coronet Peak, The Remarkables and Mt Hutt on Day 1 of Alert Level 2

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 2:38 pm
Press Release: NZSki

Skiers and snowboarders made the most of fresh snow and social connection at the re-opening of Coronet Peak, The Remarkables and Mt Hutt ski areas today.

Hundreds of snow lovers ventured up the southern mountains to mark the first day of Alert Level 2 for all regions in New Zealand, outside of Auckland.

Coronet Peak was the first ski area in the country to re-open, with dozens of Queenstown locals heading up for First Tracks at 8am, making the most of 3cm of fresh snow overnight and more flurries during the morning. Coronet Peak will be the last to close tonight, with a special one-off Night Ski, from 4-9pm.

The Remarkables received 15cm of fresh snow overnight, while Mt Hutt in Canterbury received a dusting overnight, with snow falling throughout the morning.

“The snow arrived at the perfect time,” NZSki CEO Paul Anderson says. “While it was difficult to watch the biggest snowfall of the season arrive just as we went into lockdown, our crew have worked hard over the past few days to get the mountains ready for our guests again. The fresh snow has certainly helped.”

Anderson anticipates the next few days will see the mountains frequented by predominantly locals. More snow is also expected to arrive later this week, with a cold front coming through on Thursday and into the weekend.

“We’re really lucky to have such a loyal base of locals who love coming to our mountains. Making the most of the outdoors is what living in our community is all about. People will be happy to be doing what they love doing and seeing some of their friends up here.

“Today has been mostly a local crowd but with good snow conditions expected into this weekend we expect to see a few people travel to Queenstown.”

Under Level 2, all mountain visitors must sign in with the Covid tracer app. NZSki has set up a designated scanning ‘gateway’ for all vehicle occupants to sign in, as they drive up the mountain. In addition, masks or ski buffs must be always worn on lifts and in buildings, and guests are reminded to follow physical distancing guidelines in all areas.

“Everyone is just happy to be out and about,” Anderson adds.

All mountains comply with the public health guidelines stipulated by the Government and the guidelines developed by the Ski Areas Association of New Zealand. A FAQ web page has been set up for mountain guests explaining these in detail.
The links to these pages are:
Coronet Peak: https://www.coronetpeak.co.nz/our-stories/covid-19/
The Remarkables: https://www.theremarkables.co.nz/our-stories/covid-19/
Mt Hutt: https://www.mthutt.co.nz/our-stories/covid-19/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZSki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BusinessNZ: Get Out And Support Local Business At L2

Buy New Zealand Made is urging Kiwis to make up for lost time and support struggling businesses in their region.
"Today’s move down alert levels will be met with a huge sigh of relief for some businesses owners outside Auckland," Executive Director Dane Ambler says... More>>


Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>




Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand departing in early 2022
Deputy Governor and General Manager Financial Stability Geoff Bascand will leave the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in early 2022. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says Mr Bascand leaves with the Bank’s deep gratitude for his contribution to the Bank and the wider financial system... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>


NIWA: It’s the warmest winter on record - again

Aotearoa New Zealand has just experienced its warmest winter on record - well exceeding the previous record which was set just last year. NIWA official climate data shows winter 2021 (June to August) was 1.32°C degrees above average last winter it was 1.14°C above average... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 