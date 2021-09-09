Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Traction On Demand Acquires New Zealand-based Salesforce Implementation Firm, Trineo

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 6:40 am
Press Release: Traction on Demand

The acquisition further expands Traction on Demand’s global footprint and accelerates team growth in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Vancouver, BC, September 8, 2021 Traction on Demand (ToD), North America’s largest dedicated Salesforce consulting and application development firm, announced today that it has acquired New Zealand-based Salesforce Implementation partner Trineo. The acquisition brings together two leading Salesforce consulting partners whose complementarity in geography, expertise, and values are undeniable.

“We're thrilled to be joining efforts with a fellow B Corporation, a designation that showcases Trineo's commitment to using business as a force for good,” said Greg Malpass, Founder and CEO of ToD. “Anchoring on Trineo's footprint, leading reputation, and bespoke digital product development capabilities creates a distinct advantage for our organization across both the ANZ region and North America. The potential of ToD and Trineo together will help us accelerate change and enablement across the Salesforce ecosystem.”

ToD’s expansion into the Australia and New Zealand region began in 2019, developing a growing footprint in Sydney, Australia. Now bolstered by the acquisition of Trineo and continued global growth, ToD is positioned to lead the region with deep Salesforce platform and industry expertise. In addition to Trineo’s long standing ANZ Salesforce practice, the opportunity to bring together Trineo’s digital product development capabilities including Slack, customer and employee identity (Okta/Auth0), cloud agnostic solution delivery, and ToD’s product-incubation teams, will enhance the service potential of both teams. Additionally, this acquisition will allow ToD to expand its “follow-the-sun” approach, enabling client services availability around the clock, in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and India.

“Two B Corporations coming together, upholding our wonderfully aligned values, principles and culture, is a rare opportunity that cannot be taken for granted,” said Abhinav Keswani, CEO and Co-Founder of Trineo. “Joining the ToD team with an already established Australian presence means Trineo adds a significant boost as we grow our customer base. Our unified team will allow ToD to extend and deepen existing and future customer relationships globally while expanding our focus on innovation and product development.”

The acquisition comes on the heels of ToD being certified as one of the Great Places to Work in the US, as well as awards for Great Places to Work Canada for Mental Health and Great Places to Work for Giving Back. Trineo also recently won the inaugural Salesforce Heroku PIA in 2019, recognizing the team’s ability to tackle complex and deeply technical work. Together, the acquisition creates a highly-skilled, top-notch remote delivery team.

For more information, visit www.tractionondemand.com

 

About Trineo

Trineo is a global professional services firm specialising in cloud-native system architecture and application development, enterprise APIs, identity, integrated CRM, agile methods and design thinking. We reimagine the way businesses transform balancing pragmatism and long-term, strategic thinking to create elegant solutions for complex business problems. We modernise the digital life of an enterprise, unlocking new opportunities and building competitive advantage. We finish what we begin. Our highly-skilled teams provide strategic advisory services, build bespoke applications on all major cloud-based platforms, and implement enterprise CRM systems. With over 10 years of Salesforce and Heroku expertise, our core practice areas cater for large-scale digital transformation solutions to meet the needs of the modern enterprise.

About Traction on Demand

Traction on Demand is North America's largest dedicated Salesforce consulting and application development firm delivering cross-platform solutions and standalone SaaS products. Traction on Demand provides services to support the design, development, implementation and integration of technology and process across commercial and nonprofit organizations. Unlike traditional system integrators, Traction on Demand's mission is to develop and grow the Salesforce ecosystem by empowering people and enabling organizations. Traction on Demand is a proud B Corp.

