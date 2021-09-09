Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Scholarship Gives Young People Boost Into Beekeeping Career

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 10:07 am
Press Release: Apiculture NZ

Young people interested in a beekeeping career are being encouraged to apply for the annual Ron Mossop Youth Scholarship, sponsored by Mossop’s Honey and Apiculture New Zealand.

The scholarship was set up three years ago as a way of giving young people the best possible start in the apiculture industry. The scholarship includes $2000 to be put towards best practice training and/or set up costs. It also includes membership of industry body Apiculture New Zealand for a year and attendance at the industry’s national conference in the year of the award.

Last year’s recipient, Bay of Plenty 18-year-old Angus Brenton-Rule, says the scholarship provided valuable support in his first year of beekeeping. As well as allowing him to buy resources to kick-start his career, Angus welcomed the opportunity to make connections with the wider industry through his membership of Apiculture New Zealand and his attendance at their June conference. “Conference was a really great opportunity to meet other beekeepers and hear about what’s happening in other parts of the country. I learnt lots.”

Angus has spent the last year working for Whakatane-based Golden Grove Apiaries says the experience has him enthused about a future in the industry. “It’s such a fun and interesting job. I definitely see it as something I want to do long-term.”

Angus advises other young beekeepers or young people interested in a career in apiculture to apply for the scholarship. “It’s so worth it and you’ll never know unless you try. If you win, you’ll be glad you applied,” he says.

The scholarship is named after industry pioneer, Ron Mossop, who started his family beekeeping businesses in the 1940s. His business was built on values of quality and integrity, which remain at the heart of Mossop’s Honey today.

Neil Mossop said his family were thrilled to continue to support the next generation of beekeepers through the scholarship. “Mossops Honey is committed to best practice beekeeping and the highest levels of integrity throughout our business. It is a privilege to be able to pass on those values to young beekeepers. We see the scholarship as a wonderful tribute to my father, who instilled those values in his family and business.”

Applications for the scholarship close on Friday 29 October 2021.

For more information and how to apply, go to https://apinz.org.nz/scholarship-in-beekeeping/

