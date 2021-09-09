Price spike drives electrical utilities sales to record high

Electricity, gas, water, and waste services industry sales rose 32 percent, ($1.7 billion) in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

“The utilities industry is largely dominated by electricity generation sales, and the high electricity index prices in the June quarter drove this industry to a record high for seasonally adjusted quarterly sales,” business statistics manager Sue Chapman said.

The output price index for electricity and gas supply reached a record high in the June 2021 quarter, off the back of large increases in the March 2021 quarter.

Wholesale and manufacturing sales rise – Media release

Wholesale trade sales rose 3.0 percent in the June 2021 quarter, while manufacturing sales values were up 3.9 percent, Stats NZ said today.

When adjusted for price effects, manufacturing sales volumes were down 0.1 percent from the March 2021 quarter.

The rise in the June 2021 quarter followed a 3.7 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, when adjusted for seasonal effects.

