Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air NZ launches temporary Wellington - Kerikeri services

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 10:55 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has added an additional daily service between Kerikeri and Wellington to help connect Northland to the rest of the country.

The airline will run a direct daily service between Kerikeri and the capital using its Q300 turboprop fleet, which will be in addition to the daily service currently operating between Auckland and Whangarei.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says that while Auckland is at Alert Level 3 and above, these services will operate to enable a direct link to Northland from another port.

“We want to help keep our northern neighbours connected to the rest of the country. With transit rules through different Alert Level regions limiting domestic leisure travel, this service will go a long way in supporting Northland and its local economy and community.

“At this stage, the flights are available from 13 September through to 21 September. We will of course look to extend this should Auckland stay in Alert Level 3 or above for longer.”

Northland Mayor John Carter says “we are delighted that Air New Zealand is connecting the Far North and Northland with the rest of New Zealand by setting up a temporary flight between Kerikeri and Wellington. This means that people will be able to travel safely between Alert Levels two regions.

“We look forward to visitors from across the nation coming north to enjoy our hospitality which of course will help our businesses and as a consequence, will benefit all Northlanders.”

The schedule for the Wellington – Kerikeri flights between 13 September – 21 September is as follows:

  Departure Arrival 
Wellington 10:30am 12:10pm 
Kerikeri 13:15pm 14:55pm 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BusinessNZ: Get Out And Support Local Business At L2

Buy New Zealand Made is urging Kiwis to make up for lost time and support struggling businesses in their region.
"Today’s move down alert levels will be met with a huge sigh of relief for some businesses owners outside Auckland," Executive Director Dane Ambler says... More>>


Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>




Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand departing in early 2022
Deputy Governor and General Manager Financial Stability Geoff Bascand will leave the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in early 2022. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says Mr Bascand leaves with the Bank’s deep gratitude for his contribution to the Bank and the wider financial system... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>


NIWA: It’s the warmest winter on record - again

Aotearoa New Zealand has just experienced its warmest winter on record - well exceeding the previous record which was set just last year. NIWA official climate data shows winter 2021 (June to August) was 1.32°C degrees above average last winter it was 1.14°C above average... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 