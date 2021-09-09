Suncorp donates $150,000 to support community resilience



Suncorp New Zealand has provided $150,000 across five community support groups working to relieve the increased hardship caused by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The community groups to receive the funds are The Cause Collective, Fair Food, The Salvation Army, Sikh Aware and Suncorp New Zealand’s community partner Shine. These organisations collectively provide support for food security, income loss, mental health and wellbeing, family violence and in-home educational needs for communities disrupted by the lockdown imposed in response to the emergence of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in the community.

CEO Jimmy Higgins says that Suncorp New Zealand engaged with a number of community organisations to identify the main needs in the community, and to understand where its support could help the most.

“The organisations we spoke to are all trying to meet significantly increased need in the Auckland and Northland regions and say that demand for food packages and other welfare support has increased at least four-fold since this lockdown began.

“More than at any time in recent history, there is a need to support community groups that have direct access and can provide benefit for communities badly affected by the lockdowns.

“We know the impact of these lockdowns falls very firmly on those already struggling the most and many, particularly in our Pasifika, South Auckland and Northland communities are badly affected.”

He said that the recent severe flooding in West Auckland would also create hardship for some residents, and some community organisations would be focusing support in that area.

“This donation is one way, alongside our continuing support for customers in vulnerable circumstances, and the hardship relief, premium reductions and excess waivers available to our customers, that we can make a difference and play a role in supporting our broader communities when they are in need.”

Donation details:

The Cause Collective – providing help, food, education support to Pacific communities

Fair Food – rescuing and redistributing food to communities in Auckland

The Salvation Army (Northland) – distributing food parcels and providing housing solutions

Shine (our community partner) – helping those who have experienced domestic violence

Sikh Aware – delivering food packages for vulnerable people and those affected by self-isolation requirements (regardless of religion).

© Scoop Media

