Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

COVID bites Auckland’s heart of the city

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Auckland Heart of the City

COVID bites Auckland’s heart of the city to the tune of nearly $750M: financial support and collaboration key to recovery

Latest spending figures released today by Heart of the City confirm a loss of nearly $750 million of consumer spending since the first border closure in February 2020, which equates to an average of $560,000 per business. This includes around $294M in the hospitality and restaurant industry, and $320M in the retail sector. Heart of the City says additional financial support is required urgently to support businesses to survive, along with tangible action to maintain a strong and vibrant heart.

“The coming months for many businesses will be untenable if urgent financial support is not put in place” says Heart of the City Chief Executive Viv Beck. “Furthermore, if there isn’t the investment now and businesses are left to fail, recovery will take longer and we’ll risk having a lot more people dependent on the Government downstream” says Beck.

Even if Auckland moves down levels next week, both Level 3 and the new Level 2 restrictions will make many sectors not viable to operate – including hospitality, events and the arts – which will mean a difficult summer ahead for many.

“Financial relief, as well as supply of product and access to labour is urgent and there are other actions needed to leverage the potential of the city centre, so we can get back to a level of optimism we could see before the latest lockdown” says Beck.

“Despite the real challenges ahead we are confident in the future of the city centre but it will require a collaborative effort to make sure that we aren’t starting from a much lower base. Investor confidence is high, with a range of developments underway both commercial and residential, and a number of new businesses choosing to locate here. But we have to accelerate other work we had underway to sort the immediate challenges out now.” Beck says.

Heart of the City has a number of initiatives underway to maintain a vibrant city centre and support recovery such as events and activation, outdoor dining extensions, an empty tenancy programme, a push to improve access and incentivise people to get people back on public transport when they safely can, along with dealing with crime, antisocial behaviour and social issues. We are working with property owners, government agencies, central and local, along with other business, industry and social service groups.

Beck says that “COVID has dealt the city centre a real blow, and whilst it’s not just a city centre issue, there is a disproportionate impact and there is much to lose. We want to see energy and focus on recovery, with appropriate support in place for businesses that keep people employed and provide the money to pay for recovery through taxes.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Heart of the City on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BusinessNZ: Get Out And Support Local Business At L2

Buy New Zealand Made is urging Kiwis to make up for lost time and support struggling businesses in their region.
"Today’s move down alert levels will be met with a huge sigh of relief for some businesses owners outside Auckland," Executive Director Dane Ambler says... More>>


Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>




Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand departing in early 2022
Deputy Governor and General Manager Financial Stability Geoff Bascand will leave the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in early 2022. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says Mr Bascand leaves with the Bank’s deep gratitude for his contribution to the Bank and the wider financial system... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>


NIWA: It’s the warmest winter on record - again

Aotearoa New Zealand has just experienced its warmest winter on record - well exceeding the previous record which was set just last year. NIWA official climate data shows winter 2021 (June to August) was 1.32°C degrees above average last winter it was 1.14°C above average... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 