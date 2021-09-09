Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Co-operative businesses thrive but opportunities still await

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 3:20 pm
Press Release: Cooperative Business New Zealand.

Co-operative businesses in New Zealand are thriving and coping well with the impact of Covid, says Cooperative Business NZ CEO Roz Henry.

The launch of The New Zealand Co-operative Economy report provides insight into New Zealand’s position as one of the most co-operative economies in the world with a high proportion of member-owned businesses, including household names such as Fonterra, Farmlands, Mitre 10, Zespri, Foodstuffs and Southern Cross Health Society.

The report, completed by PwC, shows New Zealand’s top 30 co-operatives contribute 13 percent of New Zealand’s GDP by revenue, earning nearly $42 billion revenue in 2020. It reveals that our co-operatives have a staggering 1.5 million members, with the top 30 enabling job opportunities to a significant portion of the workforce with 41,000 employees.

Around 72 percent of New Zealand’s co-operatives are in the agri-food sector and have achieved increased revenues of around 10 percent since 2015.

“These agri-food co-operatives have been performing well with strong growth in revenue and assets, indicating a resistance and strong response to the economic impacts of Covid-19,” Ms Henry said.

Those in the insurance, banking and finance sector have also performed strongly, with revenue growth over 40 percent since 2015.

“The past 18 months have shone the light even brighter on how essential these businesses are in keeping New Zealand moving forward.”

Co-operatives have long been part of the fabric of New Zealand life. The business model is successfully applied across multiple sectors and is fundamental to the way New Zealanders do business and deliver goods and services.

“The vast spread of sectors outlined in this report shows how versatile the model is. Not only that, it brings to the forefront that some of New Zealand’s most enduring businesses are co-operatives. They’re multi-generational, sustainable and community-focussed ensuring profits, and their businesses’ positive social and environmental impacts, continue to be circled back into New Zealanders’ lives,” Ms Henry said.

The researchers highlighted that the key challenges facing the co-operative sector included raising capital, labour shortages, and reducing emissions to comply with the Climate Change Response Act 2002.

“There are fantastic opportunities to work closely with the New Zealand Government, educators and business community to address these and ensure New Zealand’s co-operatives continue to thrive,” says Ms Henry.

“­­This report also recognises the opportunity for future businesses to be established using the model. It shares why understanding and supporting New Zealand co-operatives is important and how Cooperative Business NZ can implement this with various partners.”­­­­­­­

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cooperative Business New Zealand. on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



BusinessNZ: Get Out And Support Local Business At L2

Buy New Zealand Made is urging Kiwis to make up for lost time and support struggling businesses in their region.
"Today’s move down alert levels will be met with a huge sigh of relief for some businesses owners outside Auckland," Executive Director Dane Ambler says... More>>


Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>



SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>



Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand departing in early 2022
Deputy Governor and General Manager Financial Stability Geoff Bascand will leave the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in early 2022. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says Mr Bascand leaves with the Bank’s deep gratitude for his contribution to the Bank and the wider financial system... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 