Southern Cross Healthcare appoints new CEO

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Southern Cross Healthcare

Southern Cross Healthcare has announced that longstanding CEO Terry Moore will retire and hand the reins to Chief Operating Officer Chris White, who will become Interim CEO from 1 October this year.

In a planned succession, Mr White will transition from his current role as Chief Operating Officer for the business, where he is responsible for the national network of hospitals and specialist centres.

Mr Moore will move to a new role of Strategic Advisor to the Healthcare business to support the transition. Thereafter he plans to expand his advisory and governance roles.

Greg Gent, Chair of Southern Cross Healthcare, commented: “In many ways the business is ready for a new phase, and all have agreed that the time is right for a leadership change. It’s important we have a smooth transition, and this approach allows us all time to ensure the business can continue its track record of world class patient care.

“During Terry’s tenure of 20 plus years he has grown a highly successful business that has fundamentally changed the private healthcare landscape in NZ and today is New Zealand’s largest network of private hospitals. In recent years wellness businesses have been added to the Healthcare operation, and we are grateful for Terry’s leadership and vision over the last 20-odd years.

“Chris is a highly experienced executive, a proven CEO and a strong, values-driven leader who I’m confident will build on the strong momentum within the business. Healthcare is in a very good position and the Board looks forward to getting behind Chris to take it through to the next exciting period of growth.”

On his appointment, Mr White says, “Southern Cross Healthcare is an amazing and very dynamic business driven by fantastic people who are passionate about delivering high quality care throughout New Zealand. Our medical Specialists, Healthcare Professionals and our dedicated teams right across New Zealand all strive to be to be the very best in their respective fields every day.

“My time in the Southern Cross group, and most recently in the Healthcare business, has reinforced my view that this is an incredibly exciting sector. Healthcare businesses the world over are transforming to meet future patient needs, and despite the challenges of COVID-19 we are well positioned to continue leading the sector in new technology development and healthcare delivery excellence.

“I very humbled to be trusted with the privilege and enormous responsibility of leading such an iconic New Zealand business into the future.”

A part of the Southern Cross group, Southern Cross Healthcare comprises a nationwide family of joint venture and wholly owned hospitals; specialist centres; physiotherapy; rehabilitation; and employer health and wellness providers.

Southern Cross Healthcare directly employs more than 2,500 staff across a network of services spanning Whangarei to Invercargill.

Chris White joined the Southern Cross group as CEO of the Benefits Insurance business in 2017, moving to Southern Cross Healthcare in September 2020.

