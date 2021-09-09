Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Connexis Experience Key in the Future of Industry Training

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 3:40 pm
Press Release: Connexis

Important knowledge and experience of infrastructure industry training will be present in the leadership team of the new Waihanga Ara Rau Construction and Infrastructure Workforce Development Council (WDC).

Connexis General Manager Learning Solutions Mike Grumball has been named as one of a new team of four Waihanga Ara Rau General Managers.

Workforce Development Councils are being established through the Reform of Vocational Education (RoVE) and will come into effect on 4 October 2021. They will set standards, develop qualifications and shape the curriculum of vocational education to ensure it meets their industries’ needs.

Director of Connexis, a business division of Te Pūkenga Work Based Learning Limited (WBL), Kaarin Gaukrodger says: “It’s great to see the talent and expertise of a Connexis manager being recognised as a valued asset to the newly formed WDC.

“This is an important step for the infrastructure industry, with the Waihanga Ara Rau leadership driving the development of skill standards to deliver a skilled workforce to build and maintain New Zealand’s infrastructure within this changing environment.”

Mike Grumball has a long history with vocational education, having started his journey at the Southern Institute of Technology back in 1995. He has been working within the industry training sector since 2015.

Mike credits his years at Connexis with giving him important senior management and leadership experience. He says he looks forward to being involved in the setup of Waihanga Ara Rau and will use his new position to be a strong voice for industry.

Mike will remain in his role at Connexis until 8 October, when Paul Mitchell, currently Connexis’ Programme Manager – RoVE Transition, will step in as acting GM Learning Solutions.

Paul comes with 20 years of experience in industry training and has worked at Connexis since 2015 in various senior leadership roles. Before Connexis, Paul was at the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO). Connexis will be recruiting for a permanent replacement soon.


The other three newly appointed General Managers of Waihanga Ara Rau are:
Catriona Petrie, General Manager Qualifications System Product
Mark Williams, General Manager Strategy and Insights
Vanessa Delegat, General Manager Equity and Partnerships

Waihanga Ara Rau covers the four infrastructure sectors of Civil, Energy, Telecommunications, and Water, as well as building and construction.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Connexis on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



BusinessNZ: Get Out And Support Local Business At L2

Buy New Zealand Made is urging Kiwis to make up for lost time and support struggling businesses in their region.
"Today’s move down alert levels will be met with a huge sigh of relief for some businesses owners outside Auckland," Executive Director Dane Ambler says... More>>


Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>



SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>



Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand departing in early 2022
Deputy Governor and General Manager Financial Stability Geoff Bascand will leave the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in early 2022. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says Mr Bascand leaves with the Bank’s deep gratitude for his contribution to the Bank and the wider financial system... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 