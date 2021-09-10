Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Property Prices Increase By Double New Zealand’s Average Salary

Friday, 10 September 2021, 7:05 am
Press Release: Trade Me Limited

The average asking price for a house in New Zealand reached an all-time high of $846,900 last month, growing by 21 per cent on the previous year, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.

Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said despite the Level 4 lockdown property prices charged ahead in August, marking the largest annual increase on record and 12 months of double-digit growth as prices increased $143,950 on the same month last year. “According to our latest Trade Me Jobs data, this increase is 2.2 times the national average salary, which is sitting at $64,939 as of Q2 (April-June) this year.

“As expected, the Covid-19 Alert Level restrictions had a significant impact on market supply and demand in August which comes as no surprise considering you cannot buy or sell a house under the Level 4 restrictions.”

Mr Lloyd said August saw a 31 per cent drop in the number of properties listed for sale onsite when compared with the same month in 2020. Demand also dropped by 24 per cent year-on-year last month, mirroring what we have seen in past lockdowns.

Looking around the country, Mr Lloyd said record average asking prices were seen in every region. “The largest jumps were all seen in lower North Island regions of Manawatū/Whanganui (up 30 per cent to $589,350), Wellington (up 26 per cent to $867,050), and Hawke’s Bay (up 23 per cent to $737,050).”

Looking ahead, Mr Lloyd said the market was expected to make a swift recovery. “New Zealand’s property market has been running hot since we came out of lockdown in 2020, despite many predicting we would see it slow down. As we’ve seen after previous lockdowns, we’re expecting listing numbers will make a quick recovery as restrictions are lifted and we move down alert levels.”

Wellington prices increase by more than a quarter in 12 months

Mr Lloyd said the average asking price in the Wellington region climbed 26 per cent or $177,550 on August last year to $867,050 last month. “Looking at Wellington City, the average asking price was $944,050, making it the most expensive district in the region.

“The second most expensive Wellington district was Porirua which entered the $900,000 bracket for the first time at $929,000.”

Most expensive districts in the Wellington region - August 2021 (*new record)

 DistrictAverage asking price - 
August 2021
1Wellington City$944,050*
2Porirua$929,000*
3Kapiti Coast$886,750*

Mr Lloyd said the lockdown meant market supply in the Wellington region dropped by 18 per cent year-on-year. “Interestingly, demand in the region was down by 35 per cent, the biggest drop of all regions.”

The most popular property for sale in the country last month was a two-bedroom house on Wilton Road in Wilton. “It had an asking price of $625,000 and received 372 watchlists in its first two days onsite.”

Auckland reaches new record

The average asking price in the Auckland region reached a record $1,104.200 in August. “Looking at Auckland City, the average asking price was slightly higher at $1,186,400, making it the fourth most expensive district in the region."

The three most expensive districts in Auckland in August were Waiheke ($1,718,500) and North Shore City ($1,298,800).

Most expensive districts in the Auckland region - August 2021 (*new record)

 DistrictAverage asking price - 
August 2021
1Waiheke$1,718,500
2North Shore City$1,298,800*
3Rodney$1,219,200*

Mr Lloyd said, as seen in the rest of the country, supply in the Auckland region was down 20 per cent year-on-year in August, while demand was down 29 per cent.

Last month’s most popular Auckland property was a three-bedroom house on Caspian Close, New Lynn, with an asking price of $700,000. “It was watchlisted 288 times in its first two days onsite.”

Record asking prices for small and medium sized houses

Mr Lloyd said nationwide, small houses (1-2 bedrooms) and medium houses (3-4 bedrooms) saw their highest ever average asking price in August. “Small houses saw the largest year-on-year percentage increase of 28.5 per cent.”

Mr Lloyd said urban properties saw their highest ever asking price nationwide in August, reaching $712,950. “The average asking price for a townhouse saw the biggest increase, up 27 per cent on the same month last year and reaching an all-time high of $832,900.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Trade Me Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



BusinessNZ: Get Out And Support Local Business At L2

Buy New Zealand Made is urging Kiwis to make up for lost time and support struggling businesses in their region.
"Today’s move down alert levels will be met with a huge sigh of relief for some businesses owners outside Auckland," Executive Director Dane Ambler says... More>>


Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>



SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>



Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand departing in early 2022
Deputy Governor and General Manager Financial Stability Geoff Bascand will leave the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in early 2022. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says Mr Bascand leaves with the Bank’s deep gratitude for his contribution to the Bank and the wider financial system... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 