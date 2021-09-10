Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ wine industry welcomes QFT announcement

Friday, 10 September 2021, 12:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Winegrowers

New Zealand Winegrowers welcomes the government’s confirmation that quarantine free travel (QFT) for RSE workers from Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will start in October. This announcement will provide certainty for many of our growers who rely on RSE workers to lay the foundation for a successful growing season.

“Confirmation of QFT travel for RSE workers is a significant boost for our sector. Labour supply has been very tight over the winter pruning season. The start of QFT will provide security of labour as we start the growing season” said CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers, Philip Gregan.

The labour shortage issue has been a very important priority for New Zealand Winegrowers. We will continue to work constructively with the government on the detail, especially to ensure safe travel for RSE workers at current alert levels.

“We have been working with the Government for some time, alongside our counterparts in the horticulture industry, to ensure we can meet our industry’s need for skilled workers. Securing ongoing access to off-shore labour is critical to ensure that we can get the work done, and continue to make premium wine.”

