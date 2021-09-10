Electricity industry welcomes Energy hardship expert panel

“The Electricity Retailers’ Association welcomes the Government’s announcement of the Energy hardship expert panel and is looking forward to working with the Government to further help Kiwis in need,” Electricity Retailers’ Association Board Chair Anna Kominik says.

“The electricity sector works hard to support Kiwis at risk of energy hardship. The Government’s announcement of an Energy hardship expert panel aligns with work the industry is already doing and will further strengthen the support available to vulnerable Kiwis.

“We welcome the breadth of knowledge, skills and perspectives on the panel, bringing together important voices from community, government and industry.

“We congratulate Kevin Angland on his appointment. Kevin was on the Electricity Retailers’ Association Board for several years and played an integral role in establishing many of our initiatives to support Kiwis in energy hardship.

“Kevin was instrumental in the development of EnergyMate, an industry-led energy-coaching programme delivering better outcomes for whānau by engaging them in their energy use, finding the best plan for their needs, educating them to use their appliances efficiently, and helping them heat their home within their budget. We’re sure Kevin’s experience and industry insights on the complex issue of energy hardship will be an asset to the panel’s work.

“We look forward to working with all the panelists and continuing our work along Government and community to alleviate energy hardship in Aotearoa,” Ms Komink says.

