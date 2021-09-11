Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Open Banking Expo Reunites Open Banking And Open Finance Ecosystem After 18 Months Apart

Saturday, 11 September 2021, 5:48 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

London, UK, Sept 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Open Banking Expo, the largest global community of Open Banking and Open Finance executives driving the biggest digital transformation in the financial services sector, will this November bring back together European innovators, disruptors and visionaries.

On 4 November 2021, leaders and experts from across the breadth of financial services, including the UK's largest banks, fintechs, credit card and payments providers, business lenders and regulators, will gather to share lessons learnt from the initial implementation journey and insights into the future of the industry, as well as what is required for continued adoption of Open Banking and Open Finance across the globe.

With Token as its headline partner, this year's event, the first in-person gathering in over 18 months, comes at a time when the industry is anticipating change in Open Banking governance in the UK and follows the mandate from the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) on variable recurring payments (VRP).

Todd Clyde, CEO of Token, said: "We're delighted to support the Open Banking Expo UK as its headline sponsor. Since last year's Confex, Open Banking has seen tremendous growth and is fundamentally changing the payments landscape. As Open Banking payments reach a tipping point, we are excited to reconvene together with industry innovators and visionaries to carry forward the mission that Token shares with Open Banking Expo: to drive the shift to an Open Banking-powered world."

Adam Cox, co-founder of Open Banking Expo, said: "This year's Confex comes at a time when we all anticipate change in the governance of Open Banking in the UK. It is therefore the perfect opportunity to bring together the Open Banking and Open Finance community in Europe to explore how far we have come on the implementation journey and what the next chapter will look like. Furthermore, the world of Open Banking payments has exploded in recent months and we're delighted to welcome first adopters to share their insight as the market predicts continued growth."

Headlining more than 80 speakers sharing topical and fresh content across five stages, the Confex is the perfect opportunity to reunite with industry friends and colleagues and to build new relationships. Speakers include:

High-street banks
- Daniel Globerson, Head of Open Banking, NatWest Group
- Harcus Copper, Global Channel Lead, Barclays
- Hetal Popat, Open Banking Director, HSBC
- Duncan Lathwell, Director, Cash & Trade Sales, Midlands & East, NatWest Group
- Jason Wilkinson-Brown, Head of Digital Propositions, Partnerships & Open Banking, TSB
- Marion King, Director of Payments, NatWest Group
- Phil Gossett, Head of Innovation, Nationwide

Investment bank
- Winston Pearson, UK Open Banking Lead, Goldman Sachs

Challenger & international banks / alternative & business lenders / SME finance
- Hayley Viner, Products Lead, UK payments, ClearBank
- Helen Bierton, Chief Banking Officer, Starling Bank
- Natalie Ledward, Head of Vulnerable Customers, Monzo
- Vicki Bracey, Open Banking Product Director, Mettle
- Nick Fahy, Chief Executive Officer, Cynergy Bank
- Noam Zeigerson, Chief Data & Technology Officer, Tandem Bank
- Richard Davies, Chief Executive Officer, Allica Bank
- Rob Hale, Chief Digital Officer, Regional Australia Bank
- Ylva Oertengren, Chief Operating Officer & Co-founder, Simply
- Simon Cureton, Chief Executive Officer, Funding Options

Credit cards & payments
- Charlotte Duerden, UK Managing Director, American Express
- Nilixa Devlukia, Regulatory Expert, Payments Solved
- Sendi Young, Managing Director, Ripple
- Todd Clyde, Chief Executive Officer, Token
- Chris Higham, Head of Cards & Payments, Secure Trust Bank

Fintech
- Sam Seaton, Chief Executive Officer, Moneyhub
- Will Billingsley, Co-founder, ApTap
- Dr Leda Gyptis, Chief Client Officer, 10x Future Technologies
- Dr Ruth Wandhofer, Global Fintech 50 Influencer
- Rune Mai, Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, Aiia

Policy, regulation and industry bodies
- Dr Bill Roberts, Head of Open Banking, Competition & Markets Authority
- Simon Lyons, Head of Ecosystem Engagement, Open Banking Implementation Entity
- Chris Hemsley, Managing Director, Payment Systems Regulator
- Becky Clements, Director of Payments, UK Finance
- James Shafe, Head of Consumer & Retail Policy Department, Financial Conduct Authority
- Liz Barclay, Small Businesses Commissioner
- Janine Hirt, Chief Executive Officer, Innovate Finance
- Phillip Mind, Principal, Financial Services, UK Finance

There are 500 tickets available to senior leaders and executives and the agenda is now live. Open Banking Expo was crowned 'Best Conference Series' at the 2020 Conference Awards for its conferences in the UK, Europe and Canada.

About Open Banking Expo

Open Banking Expo is a global community of Open Banking executives responsible for digital transformation across the financial services sector. The brand organises face to face and virtual events for the UK, North America and European markets in addition to webcasts, TV episodes and podcasts throughout the year. Open Banking Expo hosts an online news resource dedicated to Open Banking and Open Finance. It also hosts the Open Banking Expo Hub, a directory of organisations powering Open Finance. For more information visit www.openbankingexpo.com.

