Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tens of thousands of Kiwis access ASB Support Finder tool as COVID impact felt

Monday, 13 September 2021, 9:18 am
Press Release: ASB Bank

In the five weeks since ASB launched its Support Finder tool, almost 13,000 Kiwis who may be eligible for government support they’re not currently receiving have been referred to government agencies, as the effects of COVID continue to bite.

ASB launched Support Finder in the ASB Mobile App last month to help customers identify government support they may qualify for and connect with the relevant agency to make an application. Since then more than 88,000 customers have used the tool.

ASB executive general manager for Private Banking, Wealth and Insurance Adam Boyd says a significant proportion of these visits were during the first two weeks of lockdown, which prompted ASB to move quickly to incorporate the government’s latest COVID support into the tool.

Mr Boyd says, “Since adding these further support options, we have seen more than 3,200 customers viewing the individual COVID support information in the tool and close to 1,000 looking into business COVID support options.

“Support Finder is the first tool of its kind in New Zealand. Customers access it through the ASB mobile app and answer a few simple questions to help identify whether they might be eligible for financial help, before they are guided to the relevant government agency to apply. Support Finder currently includes 12 government financial assistance options from the Ministry of Social Development and Inland Revenue as well as information on the latest COVID government assistance.

“ASB has been supporting customers through the ups and downs of COVID over the past 18 months and will continue to do so. In addition to having a look at government support options, ASB customers who are worried about their financial situation are encouraged to contact us to discuss their options. We have a range of support available and can tailor it to individual circumstances.”

For more information on Support Finder please see here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ASB Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



BusinessNZ: Get Out And Support Local Business At L2

Buy New Zealand Made is urging Kiwis to make up for lost time and support struggling businesses in their region.
"Today’s move down alert levels will be met with a huge sigh of relief for some businesses owners outside Auckland," Executive Director Dane Ambler says... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>



Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand departing in early 2022
Deputy Governor and General Manager Financial Stability Geoff Bascand will leave the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in early 2022. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says Mr Bascand leaves with the Bank’s deep gratitude for his contribution to the Bank and the wider financial system... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 