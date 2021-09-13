Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Business Succession – Is Now the Time to Move?

Monday, 13 September 2021, 11:30 am
Press Release: Platform 1


After a turbulent 18 months for business owners, business owner transition company Platform 1 have found owners facing succession are starting now to think about moving forward. We know now that Covid will have some impact on lives and businesses for some time to come, so will there be an acceleration of business owners exiting?

A recent June Platform 1 business owner survey found there was a decrease in business owners thinking of delaying their exit compared to the same survey conducted after the first lockdown in 2020. This was from 25% down to 17%. “This is consistent with the noticeable increased level of activity we are experiencing from business owners facing this challenge” said Platform 1 Director Mike Warmington.

To some extent lockdown has given business owners more time to think about their business and work on it. One respondent from the anonymous survey said, “Given me a lot more time to think about a correct succession plan that suits my style of business”.

Less business owners now believe it would be more difficult to find a buyer with a reduction from 41% in 2020 to 23% in 2021 shown in the surveys.

Lockdowns over the last 18 months have also set back the plans of incoming entrepreneurs looking for a business. Platform 1 are experiencing stronger demand from people looking to gradually transition into a business. “This has resulted in people with a strong skillset and capital missing out through in a competitive process for limited opportunities. Many of these people have been resident in New Zealand for some time and not recent returnees “said Platform 1 Director Mike Warmington.

The last 18 months have caused a backlog of business owners not exiting their quality established businesses as planned. Some felt in 2020 that they should build back up their businesses or that the time was not right for incoming buyers. Few would have expected that the pandemic would still cause lockdowns late in 2021 and are worn down from it. “Platform 1 expects an acceleration of business owners looking to exit over the next 12 months which could put pressure on the available pool of people. The last quarter of 2021 will be a great time for owners that have been delaying their exit to start the process and access the available people.” said Platform 1 Director Mike Warmington.

About Platform 1

Platform 1 are the market leaders in Business Owner Transition and works with private business owners requiring succession. They specialise in finding people with capability and capital who gradually transition into a business, buying the owner out over time. This can be a partial or full buyout.They work with businesses within the $2M to $20M turnover region across New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Platform 1 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



BusinessNZ: Get Out And Support Local Business At L2

Buy New Zealand Made is urging Kiwis to make up for lost time and support struggling businesses in their region.
"Today’s move down alert levels will be met with a huge sigh of relief for some businesses owners outside Auckland," Executive Director Dane Ambler says... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>



Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand departing in early 2022
Deputy Governor and General Manager Financial Stability Geoff Bascand will leave the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in early 2022. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says Mr Bascand leaves with the Bank’s deep gratitude for his contribution to the Bank and the wider financial system... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 