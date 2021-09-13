Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sileni Estates wins on the world stage

Monday, 13 September 2021, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Sileni Estates

Sileni Estates 2021 Sileni Cellar Selection Sauvignon Blanc has been judged New Zealand’s best wine of the year by the jury of wine experts at the prestigious Mundus Vini summer wine competition in Germany.

Founded in 2001 by German publishing house Meininger Verlag, Mundus Vini has become one of the most important wine competitions in the world with over 11,000 wines entered from 35 wine-producing countries. Entries are judged in two parts, the summer and spring tastings.

“This is a very special accolade for the team at Sileni Estates, and we are honoured to be awarded gold medals among our international peers, let alone Best of Show for New Zealand out of more than 37 local entries at such an esteemed show,” says Louis Vavasour, CEO of Booster Wine Group, the owner of Sileni Estates.

“Achieving such international recognition is particularly important to us because of our emphasis on export and distribution in particular to the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

“We can’t wait for our New Zealand consumers to try this award-winning wine which provides the X-factor demanded from a Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. This wine is beautifully balanced with lively freshness and packs tonnes of grapefruit and gooseberry,” he says.

The same Sauvignon Blanc has also this week been awarded the highest scoring accolade, double gold, at the China Wine and Spirits Awards, the largest and most influential wine and spirits competition in China, chosen from a selection of wines entered from 55 countries.

The 2020 Sileni Cellar Selection Syrah also won Best of Show for Hawkes Bay entries at the same awards in China.

Sileni Estates wines are widely available from wine stores, online and supermarkets.

About Sileni Estates

Based in the Bridge Pa triangle of Hawkes Bay and with vineyards in Marlborough, Sileni Estates has been producing world-renowned wines since 1998 and exports to over 40 global destinations.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sileni Estates on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Meat pushes food prices to fifth consecutive rise

Food prices rose 0.3 percent in August 2021 compared with July 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for meat, poultry, and fish, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Shows Kiwis Are Bullish About House Price Growth, Despite Looming Headwinds
Pricing optimism in New Zealand’s housing market is proving hard to dent, with net 58 percent of Kiwis still expecting house prices to increase in the coming 12 months, despite widespread predictions of a rapid slow-down or price drop, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence survey... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 