Te Māngai Pāho supports new online translation tool

Te Māngai Pāho is pleased to support the launch of a new online translation tool developed by Octave

Octave and Te Māngai Pāho have created a translation tool for websites to both increase the use of te reo Māori online as well as encourage audiences to engage with and learn kupu hou.

Phase One of ReoAko includes a collection of words selected by Te Māngai Pāho where users will be able to learn a word’s translation, its definition and hear the te reo Māori pronunciation.

“We are committed to increasing te reo Māori on all platforms, and see ReoAko as a tool to support the use of te reo Māori not only on our website but those of other organisations as well. It encourages entities to use te reo Māori on their websites and ensures that all visitors to the website can understand the kupu being used” says Larry Parr, Kaihautū of Te Māngai Pāho.

“ReoAko empowers non-fluent content managers to safely include te reo Māori in their website and it enables visitors to these websites to be able to easily discover definitions of these words in their correct context” says Mike Brough, Managing Director of Octave.

Initially developed for touch screens used by 100,000’s at Te Papa, Octave have developed ReoAko to be compatible on websites, following the same model as the popular Address Finder service. This enables any website developer or manager to access ReoAko, requires no coding experience, and beautifully displays te reo Māori on their website.

“ReoAko combines innovative technologies with a resurgence and passion for te reo Māori. As te reo Māori continues to grow in our communities, so too does the need to push boundaries and create tools that make te reo Māori accessible in every context.” Mr Parr says.

Te Māngai Pāho looks forward to seeing ReoAko expanding and other organisations taking on the opportunities to increase te reo Māori on their websites.

See ReoAko in use at the Te Māngai Pāho website here.

Register your interest in ReoAko here.

