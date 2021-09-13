Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay woman celebrates birthday with $1m Lotto win

Monday, 13 September 2021, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A Hawke’s Bay woman is celebrating the birthday of a lifetime after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division over the weekend – and as if that wasn’t lucky enough, it was all possible thanks to a Bonus Ticket!

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, found out she had won a Bonus Ticket on Wednesday night – but had no idea just how lucky those four free lines of Lotto would become.

“It was my birthday over the weekend, and I had a night away planned with my family and a close friend. We’d just returned from a special birthday dinner on Saturday evening when I decided I might as well pop onto the Lotto NZ App and check my Bonus Ticket,” explained the woman.

Never imagining just how lucky her Bonus Ticket had become, the woman kept one eye on her phone as she started getting herself ready for bed.

“I really started to pay attention to what was happening when I saw I had three numbers on one line – and then a fourth number, and then a fifth! I just stared at my phone thinking there was absolutely no way I could get the sixth number… and then there it was!

“As soon as that sixth number was circled my hands to start shaking uncontrollably – then $1 million appeared on my screen! I was absolutely gobsmacked and couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“I immediately took a screenshot so I could take another look at the ticket and convince myself that I wasn’t imagining things – you always dream about winning Lotto, but for it to actually happen was just unreal. Let alone on a Bonus Ticket!” laughed the woman.

After checking and re-checking her lucky ticket, the woman couldn’t wait to share the good news.

“I raced over and told everyone to take a look at my phone – you could see their faces change as they realised just what they were looking at. The next thing I knew, we were all dancing around the room and screaming with joy. It was an unbelievable moment.”

After a sleepless night but with a lot to celebrate, the winner rounded off her birthday weekend with a celebratory brunch and a shopping trip.

“It’s truly been a birthday I’ll never forget – it’s absolutely unbelievable. My husband and I feel so incredibly lucky and are looking forward to setting ourselves and the kids up for the future. It’s surreal to think that we have won Lotto – we’re millionaires! It’s truly going to be lifechanging,” said the winner.

The $1 million winningLottoFirst Divisionticket was sold onMyLottofor the draw on Saturday 11 September.

