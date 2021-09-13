Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Your official invite to support local - RSVP essential!

Monday, 13 September 2021, 4:19 pm
Press Release: Undertow Media

Date nights and reunions are back on the menu as Wellington’s favourite bars and restaurants reopen during level 2, offering the most fun you’ll have sitting down – but you’ll need to be quick!

Supporting local has never been more important and we have plenty of great options for doing so. Your favourite Welly watering holes are welcoming customers back with (socially distanced) open arms.

Take your pizza party offline at The Realm and enjoy two hours in a pop-up igloo! Ready and waiting, imbibe a drink on arrival before tucking into the best of Hataitai kai, with a sharing platter of chicken wings, halloumi skewers and onion rings to start, followed by all you can eat pizza on Friday, Saturday and Sunday* for $39pp.

A warm welcome back to Wellington on a Plate as ‘Johnny’s Diner’ is back in action, paying homage to the 50s American-style eatery with a decked-out diner offering, The Big John Burger. Get in quick and book this time-capsule in for some well-deserved wings and milkshakes, only around for a limited time at St Johns Bar & Eatery. Find your inner Irish by adding a shot of liquor to your milkshake. Bookings available daily*.

Ditch the house for a house vino at Jack Hackett’s and Four Kings. Grab the crew and tuck into a two-hour drinks package alongside the Hackett’s platter of onion rings, jalapeno bites, chicken wings, calamari and more. Bookings available daily* for a minimum of 8 at $49pp.

Cement some plans and swing into Wellington’s hidden cocktail hangout Concrete Bar to alleviate the lockdown blues. Get whiskey’d away into the Glenlivet Concrete Jungle with a wild cocktail on arrival, then a veritable feast of whipped garlic and olive tapenade, baked camembert, calamari, charred coconut cauliflower, fried chicken and beef kebabs. Available to book Monday through Friday at $49pp.

Catch up on goss with friends, family or colleagues over Dirty Little Secret’s chef’s choice platter and your pick of vino, bubbles, margaritas or an ice-cold lager. Minimum groups of 8 can book daily* from $59pp, for two hours of guaranteed good times.

Swap out the slippers for kicks, blow the dust off the GHD and head out for some well-deserved sustenance and socialising. You’ll need to be quick, though, and book ahead with 50 person limits at venues and strict safety measures to follow.

*select times available, check websites for more information

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Undertow Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Meat pushes food prices to fifth consecutive rise

Food prices rose 0.3 percent in August 2021 compared with July 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for meat, poultry, and fish, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Shows Kiwis Are Bullish About House Price Growth, Despite Looming Headwinds
Pricing optimism in New Zealand’s housing market is proving hard to dent, with net 58 percent of Kiwis still expecting house prices to increase in the coming 12 months, despite widespread predictions of a rapid slow-down or price drop, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence survey... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 