Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Extending Auckland Lockdown Means More Pain, More Urgency For Targeted Help, Says Hospitality New Zealand

Monday, 13 September 2021, 4:48 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Extending Auckland’s lockdown increases the likelihood of more hospitality operators there going out of business, making it even more imperative the Government comes up with a targeted payment for the sector, says Hospitality New Zealand.

“We know lockdown needed to be extended as long as there are mystery cases in the community – we get that and we support it,” says Chief Executive Julie White.

“But every single day hospitality and accommodation businesses are unable to trade brings more pain and more likelihood of liquidations.

“And even though the Government has signalled a move to Level 3 next week, that’s not going to make a lot of difference because the difference between Level 4 and Level 3 is miniscule.

“Cafes, bars, restaurants and other venues will remain off limits, with food outlets allowed just contactless pickup or delivery, and for many it’s not worth opening.

“Accommodation businesses will be able to open but no one will be allowed to travel so that’s not going to make much difference.

“The possibility of the rest of the country moving to Level 1 will be welcomed by all, but it will likely be a slow return, and many businesses will remain vulnerable for some time.

“That’s why we need a targeted payment now.

“We’re the industry hardest hit by policies designed to cut socialisation.

“The Government told us last week they get all that but targeted support is difficult to organise. But it is no more difficult than this industry carrying most of the financial burden of Covid levels.

“The extension of the resurgence payment was welcomed but it’s nowhere near enough. The Government is not offering anything equal to the deep financial crisis the hospitality industry is in.

“Our need is uniquely desperate. Levels 2 to 4 are periods of 30-100% losses for most hospitality and accommodation businesses.

“There has been little bounce-back under Level 2.5, with cancellations going right through to Christmas.

“Most of our members will trade at a loss even with the extension of the wage subsidy and resurgence payment last week.

“This will get a lot worse for our businesses before it gets better – unless we get targeted support.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hospitality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Meat pushes food prices to fifth consecutive rise

Food prices rose 0.3 percent in August 2021 compared with July 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for meat, poultry, and fish, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Shows Kiwis Are Bullish About House Price Growth, Despite Looming Headwinds
Pricing optimism in New Zealand’s housing market is proving hard to dent, with net 58 percent of Kiwis still expecting house prices to increase in the coming 12 months, despite widespread predictions of a rapid slow-down or price drop, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence survey... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 