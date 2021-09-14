Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BNZ cuts fees on KiwiSaver and YouWealth managed funds

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 9:52 am
Press Release: BNZ

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has moved to give customers further fee reductions on its KiwiSaver Scheme funds and its suite of easy-to-use managed investment funds, YouWealth, which will have the same fee level as most BNZ KiwiSaver funds.

From September 28 BNZ KiwiSaver Scheme and YouWealth funds will all be reduced to 0.45% per year, except for the BNZ KiwiSaver Cash fund, which will be 0.30% per year, and the new BNZ KiwiSaver Default Fund, which will be available from 1 December and will be priced at 0.35% per year.

BNZ, GM Wealth, Peter Forster, says “BNZ is thrilled to be able to offer more value for money to our customers. These are substantial reductions in fees that mean more money in the accounts of our customers over the long term. We’re especially pleased to be able to bring these benefits to our YouWealth customers too.

“With the fees for our KiwiSaver and YouWealth options now at the same level our customers can choose to invest in both – maximising the benefits of KiwiSaver while also taking advantage of the flexibility YouWealth provides.

“Our increasing scale means we can continually drive down costs, and we’re committed to frequently reviewing our fees to ensure these benefits get passed on, but never at the expense of the quality of our products.

“BNZ was the first of the big providers to drop fixed membership fees in 2019, and we’ve found ways to continue to drop the management fees. We believe our unique mix of active and passive management will deliver materially better long-term outcomes for our members at a lower cost,” says Forster.

The changes to YouWealth are particularly significant, with a fee reduction of more than 40 per cent.

“YouWealth is an excellent product that helps people invest and save for the future with the flexibility to invest as much as they would like, doing so on their own schedule, and with the ability to withdraw their funds at any time.

“Lower fees increase the relative attractiveness of managed funds, but we’ve also been hard at work reducing barriers to entry and making investing in funds more accessible.

“Now, a BNZ customer can contribute to and withdraw from YouWealth managed funds right from the BNZ app, so people can do it whenever and wherever they like, including managing regular contributions, simply and easily. We’ve also dropped our minimum investment so people can invest as little or as much as they like,” says Forster.

© Scoop Media

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

Contact Bank of New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Meat pushes food prices to fifth consecutive rise

Food prices rose 0.3 percent in August 2021 compared with July 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for meat, poultry, and fish, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Shows Kiwis Are Bullish About House Price Growth, Despite Looming Headwinds
Pricing optimism in New Zealand’s housing market is proving hard to dent, with net 58 percent of Kiwis still expecting house prices to increase in the coming 12 months, despite widespread predictions of a rapid slow-down or price drop, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence survey... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 