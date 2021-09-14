Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mātauranga part of day-to-day mahi at the EPA

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 11:43 am
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

A year after its launch, the Environmental Protection Authority’s (EPA) Mātauranga Framework is now being fully implemented into its wider work programme.

Mātauranga Māori can be broadly defined as a body of knowledge, experience, values and philosophy. It includes the unique knowledge and understanding Māori have of te taiao, the environment.

General Manager for Kaupapa Kura Taiao, the EPA’s Māori Policy and Operations team, Erica Gregory, says: "We have spent the past year transitioning the programme into the day-to-day mahi of the EPA.

"Feedback from staff and decision makers has been overwhelmingly positive. They say the training received has opened their minds to the importance of considering mātauranga evidence when making decisions."

Included in the training is a mock hearing where participants practise how they might test and probe mātauranga evidence through a mock scenario.

Hazardous Substances and New Organisms (HSNO) Decision-making Committee member Dr Louise Malone took part in the training earlier this year.

Dr Malone says: "The course gave me a much deeper understanding of Te Ao Māori, Te Titiri and mātauranga Māori and most importantly, showed me how I could use this knowledge to make better decisions.

"The mock hearing allowed us to test the techniques we had learned in a safe space and to gain confidence in weighing up different perspectives, and then authentically incorporate them into our decision. It was a superb course; we all gained so much from it."

Not only has the EPA’s Mātauranga Framework been well received by staff and decision makers, over the past year it has attracted interest from other government agencies, national and international researchers, and media.

Erica Gregory says: "While the framework is being implemented into the EPA’s mahi, we will continue to refine it and continue with training for decision makers and staff. Our next Mātauranga Framework training session is scheduled for the end of this year, and once we have a full year of the programme behind us we will evaluate our progress."

Read more about the Mātauranga Framework

Note:

While the Mātauranga Framework is a new initiative, as a routine part of our work at the EPA, Ngā Kaihautū Tikanga Taiao, our Statutory Māori Advisory Committee, provides advice from a Māori persepctive on a range of applications.

Kaupapa Kura Taiao, our Māori Policy and Operations Group, provides guidance to applicants about the importance of engaging with Māori. Alongside our business groups, it also raises awareness of the role of the EPA and on how Māori can participate in the decision-making processes of the EPA.

Te Herenga, our regionally based network of kaitiaki and environmental resource managers, is also supported to come together and discuss important environmental issues.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Meat pushes food prices to fifth consecutive rise

Food prices rose 0.3 percent in August 2021 compared with July 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for meat, poultry, and fish, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Shows Kiwis Are Bullish About House Price Growth, Despite Looming Headwinds
Pricing optimism in New Zealand’s housing market is proving hard to dent, with net 58 percent of Kiwis still expecting house prices to increase in the coming 12 months, despite widespread predictions of a rapid slow-down or price drop, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence survey... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 