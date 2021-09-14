Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New-energy fans spark surge in popularity

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 11:56 am
Press Release: MG Motors

New-energy fans spark surge in popularity, jolting plug-in electrified MG SUV range to #1

New vehicle sales statistics released by the Motor Industry Association reveal MG is the leading marque in New Zealand when it comes to sales of plug-in electrified SUV models.

As at the end of August, there have been 575 new MG Electric and Plug-In Hybrid models sold, a result which establishes the brand as Number One when considering plug-in SUV sales for the year.

“New energy models are highly sought after by Kiwi motorists and MG is well positioned to help customers fulfil their environmentally-sustainable motoring needs,” said Peter Ciao, CEO, MG Motor Australia and New Zealand.

“MG is also humbled by the reception of the MG HS Plug-In Hybrid by New Zealanders. It represents a dynamic new offering which unites remarkable performance and technology with low-emission practicality, plus the versatility of using either an electric or petrol engine.”

The MG HS Plug-In Hybrid’s total output from the electric motor with the 1.5L turbo combustion engine is 189kW of power and 370Nm of torque. This delivers an impressive 1.7L/100km combined cycle fuel consumption and CO2 emissions of just 39g/km.

It comes equipped with a standard 3-Pin Home Charger and is capable of a pure-electric driving range of up to 63km from a single charge.

“The appeal of the MG HS Plug-In Hybrid is that it offers a ‘best of both worlds’ experience,” said Mr Ciao.

“It features an EV-mode and is also capable of longer trips without the need to stop and charge.

“And knowing you're driving with no tailpipe emissions not only feels good, it is good."

The new model comes with an impressive array of luxury features as standard, including MG Pilot Driver Safety Technology System, a large panoramic Stargazer sunroof, 360-degree camera as well as front heated and electrically adjustable leather sports seats with Alcantara trim.

With application of the current $5,750 Clean Car programme rebate, the price of a new MG HS Plug-In Hybrid reduces significantly and starts from $47,240 (plus on-road costs).

This represents a considerable saving on a premium SUV offering that is backed by a 7-year, unlimited-kilometre battery warranty and a 5-year unlimited-kilometre vehicle warranty.*

“We are very happy that our vehicles are proving to be so popular with Kiwis, and we are excited to be part of the charge that is making new energy vehicles mainstream in New Zealand,” said Mr Ciao.

More information about the MG HS Plug-In Hybrid is available at MG HS Plug-In Hybrid | MG Motor New Zealand

*Warranty and roadside assistance T&Cs at www.mgmotor.co.nz/warranty. Not available to fleet, government, rental, hire car or chauffeur buyers

MG New Zealand

MG offers a variety of traditional and new energy vehicles in the New Zealand market through 14 dealer locations nationwide.

About MG Motor

MG Motor has established itself as a global brand representing great value, impressive design, high-quality manufacture and packed with innovative safety and driver technology. Visit the MG website to find your nearest dealership: https://mgmotor.co.nz/

