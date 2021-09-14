Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bayleys Rural Insight #111

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 11:58 am
Press Release: Bayleys

New talent and skills to underpin sector’s future.

New Zealand’s ability to provide high quality protein, fibre and produce to consumers prepared to pay a premium for it is starting to resonate more strongly throughout the primary sector.

This has been bought about in part by customers seeking products with a clearly sustainable provenance and back story that meets their desire to purchase food and fibre that treads with a lighter environmental footprint.

This country’s efforts to measure and ensure farming is sustainable, both environmentally and financially, is also helping create multiple opportunities for the next generation of people who want to stake their career within the primary sector.

The simpler, more commodity-based focus of the past has given way to production of food and fibre that require a wider variety of skills and talent to farm, process, research, and market to an increasingly diverse, sophisticated global market.

With a greater focus on sustainability (both environmentally and financially), comes new technologies demanding different skill sets, and the ability to navigate an increasingly complex global supply chain.

Consumer interest in New Zealand products has intensified in the last 18-months, with shoppers seeking out high value foods they perceive to help them stay healthy, whether it is vitamin packed kiwifruit, protein dense red meat or health boosting Manuka honey.

With about one in seven jobs in New Zealand connected to the primary sector, the type of employees is changing rapidly. In 2012 an estimated 44 percent of employees in the sector had formal post-school qualifications.

By 2025 it is anticipated this will need to increase to 62 percent to meet the rapidly rising demands of technology, sustainability, and emerging new markets.
The upside for a new generation of school leavers is the opportunities have never been greater, and demographics are helping boost their options even further.

A predicted decline in new entrants to the labour force over the coming decade means for anyone keen to commit to a primary sector career in the provinces, the opportunities are secure and many. The government has recognised this shift, focusing on education in its Food and Fibre action plan.

This includes helping shape training and education systems to provide people with the skills and capability needed to meet these changes - including growing the supply of a specialist teacher workforce, supporting the establishment of a workforce development group and supporting the availability of courses to deliver specialist “micro-credentials.”

Under the umbrella of the action plan, the different sector groups have all developed strategies to attract willing, capable people to them, while COVID-19 has accelerated efforts to attract, train and keep good talent.

Those jobs extend from the ground level on farms, orchards and forests, to PhD roles in biometrics, human behaviour and genetics.

With workers in some areas recently displaced such as the hospitality and travel industry, there has been increased impetus upon the sector initiatives, with opportunities covering all corners of the country.

The forest sector for example has been running a “$10,000 12-week challenge” to attract more young people into the sector to plant trees as the country accelerates its afforestation in order to meet climate change goals.

Similarly, the kiwifruit sector has been actively recruiting local people over the past three years, partly to reduce reliance upon overseas staff, and to focus on getting more Kiwis into a career.

The concerted three-year campaign has put an additional 3,500 locals into work, with the opportunity to move into full-time roles that offer orchard management opportunities.

One of these is Jerome Gilbert who became a victim of COVID-19 when he lost his corporate travel job in Auckland. After learning from the ground up, the 34-year-old has become a line manager, overseeing 120 staff for EastPack in Te Puke.

“COVID-19 has changed a lot and made me realise how vulnerable some industries can be,” he says.

Colin Bond, CEO of NZ Kiwifruit Growers Incorporated says the silver lining of COVID-19 has been the lack of seasonal workers, in turn creating full-time 12-month work positions.

“More people are turning to the primary sector for a career offering industry recognised training and good prospects,” says Bond.

In the dairy sector the “Go Dairy” campaign is now well into its 10th year in a sector now offering the highest average salary among agricultural salaries, with entry level positions starting from $48,000 a year.

Dairy farm managers can confidently expect salaries upwards of $80,000 and jobs will usually have the added appeal of a house, a significant additional bonus in a tight and expensive housing market.

DairyNZ CEO Tim Mackle says the industry is committed to attracting talented people at every level, offering a good lifestyle with career growth pathways within thriving rural communities.

Nick Hawken, Bayleys national director rural says the range of opportunities within the primary sector these days are enormous.

“The whole supply chain provides some of the most challenging, technical, and rewarding careers in New Zealand and it is great to see a renewed impetus of focus on career paths throughout the primary sector.

“At the end of the day, primary producers run some of the most sophisticated businesses within the country and to attract or compete for investment into the sector, we need capable people. While land is often the greatest asset for rural landowners, having good people is equally important. Without them, you risk not generating the theoretical return from the land.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Meat pushes food prices to fifth consecutive rise

Food prices rose 0.3 percent in August 2021 compared with July 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for meat, poultry, and fish, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Shows Kiwis Are Bullish About House Price Growth, Despite Looming Headwinds
Pricing optimism in New Zealand’s housing market is proving hard to dent, with net 58 percent of Kiwis still expecting house prices to increase in the coming 12 months, despite widespread predictions of a rapid slow-down or price drop, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence survey... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 