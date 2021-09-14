Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Menulog NZ halves commission on pick up

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 12:26 pm
Press Release: Menulog

Menulog NZ halves commission on pick up to support restaurants around the country

Online food delivery service Menulog is halving commission on all pick up orders to support restaurants operating at Alert Level 2.

The offer, available for a month from Monday September 13 until Sunday 10 October, will see commission reduced from the standard rate of 14% to 7% for pick up orders.

Menulog NZ Managing Director Morten Belling said the logistics of reopening and accommodating stricter Level 2 guidelines puts increased pressure on restaurants at an already difficult time.

“We want to support restaurants as they get back up and running under Alert Level 2 by helping to encourage more customers to order from their local favourites and to drive more pick up orders for these businesses.”

Mr Belling said Menulog had focused on pick up to reduce the impact on restaurants’ delivery drivers, the Menulog Delivery Service, and with tighter dine-in capacity restrictions in place.

Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois said: “We welcome this effort being made by Menulog to help our battling industry. Takeaway is the key part of operating at Level 3, and for many businesses at Level 2, particularly with Level 2 dine in limits.

“We continue to work with industry stakeholders to help drive cost-saving initiatives, so to see Menulog halve all commission nationally to 7 percent is a very welcome move.”

Menulog has more than 2,000 restaurants on its platform, from the Bay of Islands to Invercargill.

It has supported local restaurants for more than nine years with online ordering and delivery. With Covid-19 restrictions providing businesses with significant challenges, Menulog continues to work closely with restaurant partners and industry groups to ensure customers and everyone in the Menulog community is kept safe.

“This is one of the most challenging times the hospitality sector has been through,” said Belling. “However, the restaurant industry is resilient and for customers there is a real desire to support their favourite local restaurants and eateries.

“We are there to help provide support and expertise to ensure our restaurant partners can continue to keep serving delicious cuisines to the community.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Menulog on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Meat pushes food prices to fifth consecutive rise

Food prices rose 0.3 percent in August 2021 compared with July 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for meat, poultry, and fish, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Shows Kiwis Are Bullish About House Price Growth, Despite Looming Headwinds
Pricing optimism in New Zealand’s housing market is proving hard to dent, with net 58 percent of Kiwis still expecting house prices to increase in the coming 12 months, despite widespread predictions of a rapid slow-down or price drop, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence survey... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 