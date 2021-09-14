Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vertiv Expands UPS Portfolio

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 12:33 pm
Press Release: Vertiv

Vertiv Expands UPS Portfolio with Highly-Efficient Single-Phase Lithium-Ion Family

The Vertiv™ Edge Lithium-Ion UPS family is now available in Southeast Asia,

Australia and New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand [September 14, 2021] – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today unveiled new additions to its portfolio of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems with lithium-ion battery options for the Vertiv™ Edge line-interactive UPS family.

With ranges from 1500 – 3000VA in tower and rack-mount convertible designs, the Vertiv Edge Lithium-Ion UPS family is available across Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The rack/tower models are currently available at a promotional price similar to competitive VRLA systems.

Compared with valve-regulated lead acid (VRLA) batteries, lithium-ion batteries have up to 3x longer life, perform with greater efficiencies at higher temperatures, are smaller, lighter and deliver longer runtimes. The Vertiv Edge UPS Lithium-Ion family provides up to 10 minutes of battery backup at full load, as opposed to approximately 3-5 minutes for a standard UPS with VRLA batteries.

“The benefits of lithium-ion UPS batteries are something that cannot be ignored, especially for customers that are managing multiple IT locations or branches. Lithium-ion technology offers improved reliability and efficiency, a longer lifespan and smaller footprint, while also providing lower total cost of ownership compared to VRLA batteries. Across Asia, we are seeing an uptick in interest in UPS systems that contain lithium-ion batteries,” said Andy Liu, director of integrated rack solutions for Vertiv Asia.

The Vertiv Edge Lithium-Ion UPS is ideal for the healthcare, banking, education, retail and government industries. It comes with a standard five-year warranty on the electronics and battery. It is accompanied by a range of start-up and on-site service options. Vertiv also offers a Trade-In program that includes removal, recycling and disposal of old UPS systems when replacing them with a Vertiv™ UPS.

The Vertiv™ Edge Lithium-Ion UPS family is supported by Vertiv™ Power Insight software, available as a free download on Vertiv’s website. Vertiv Power Insight allows users to easily monitor and manage up to 100 rack power distribution units (rPDUs) and UPS systems, with shutdown protection for individual and virtual servers, providing increased visibility and better management of multiple edge locations. The new version of Vertiv Power Insight provides VMware vCenter plugin, to streamline power management and availability.

The Vertiv™ Edge UPS can also be integrated with the Vertiv™ VE Rack for a standardised IT infrastructure that can be deployed across various edge IT locations.

For information on using lithium-ion batteries with single-phase UPS systems, download the Vertiv white paper, The Advantages of Using Lithium-Ion Batteries as A Backup Power Source in Single-Phase UPS Applications for Remote and Edge Data Centres. For more information on the Vertiv Edge Lithium-ion and other UPS systems from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

###

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 21,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K/A and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Vertiv on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Meat pushes food prices to fifth consecutive rise

Food prices rose 0.3 percent in August 2021 compared with July 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for meat, poultry, and fish, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Shows Kiwis Are Bullish About House Price Growth, Despite Looming Headwinds
Pricing optimism in New Zealand’s housing market is proving hard to dent, with net 58 percent of Kiwis still expecting house prices to increase in the coming 12 months, despite widespread predictions of a rapid slow-down or price drop, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence survey... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 