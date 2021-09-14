Avis drives forward with a ‘better’ brand platform

New Zealand, 14 September 2021, Leading vehicle rental company, Avis Budget Group has unveiled ‘Driven by Better’, a long-term brand platform for its iconic Avis brand with a launch campaign via agency partner Host/Havas.

The new platform celebrates Avis’ decades-long history of leadership and continuous improvement, from parking cars outside airports in 1946 to PhotoProofed™ in 2020.

The debut campaign showcases how these little innovations make a big difference to Avis customers.

Running across TV, OOH and social, it cements the brand as New Zealand’s premium car rental choice offering the country’s sleekest car rental experience.

Avis Budget Group Head of Marketing, Product & PR, Pacific, Vanessa Wolczak says, “From humble beginnings at a Detroit airport in 1946, to embracing the technology of today, ‘Driven by Better’ is the perfect representation of how small improvements over time have helped to create the well-known brand that is Avis. This campaign showcases how Avis is constantly adapting to the ever-changing market.”

Host/Havas Executive Creative Director Jon Austin says, “It can be hard to cram a brand philosophy into three words, but ‘Driven by Better’ manages to go a step further and captures Avis’ entire 75-year history of constant advancement. It was an absolute blast to be able to update this iconic brand platform with our brilliant client partners at Avis Budget Group. We can’t wait to bring the new platform to life in many more ways.”

The campaign launched on Monday 6 September. The films can be viewed here:

Hero 30sec Spot: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KY5O5bMfx14

Avis Preferred: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHZu4lvdMo4

Avis Signature Series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgHzSI5ibmM

Credits

Client: Avis Budget Group

Creative Agency: Host/Havas

Production Co: Finch

Director: Christopher Nelius

Audio: Song Zu

Photographer: Ian Butterworth

Media: Havas Media

© Scoop Media

