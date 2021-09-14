Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Limiting the impact on Kiwis as API leaves the NZ market

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 2:28 pm
Press Release: PHARMAC

Pharmac is working hard to limit the impact on over 1 million Kiwis who currently take funded API Consumer Brands (API) medicines, following their announcement that they are leaving the New Zealand market.

API announced in July this year they are closing their Auckland manufacturing plant and withdrawing from the New Zealand pharmaceutical market in 2022/23. API supplies around 21 funded medicines in New Zealand, including treatments used to manage pain, epilepsy, ADHD, and skin irritations.

This week, Pharmac has signalled to pharmaceutical suppliers it is looking for new suppliers for medicines currently supplied by API. Pharmac is considering multiple options to secure products presently supplied by API. This may mean some of these medicines are included in Pharmac’s Annual Invitation to Tender which is due to be issued in November.

“We want to ensure, first and foremost, that patients can continue to access funded medicines. However, this is going to mean that some people will need to change treatments,” says Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams.

“We are working closely with suppliers, patient advocacy groups, healthcare professionals and other key stakeholders to make any changes as easy as possible for patients. We are committed to ensuring people currently using API’s medicines know about any change before it happens,” says Lisa.

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer NZ: Recyclable ‘in theory’ doesn’t cut it
The Commerce Commission has warned a takeaway coffee cup manufacturer for misleading consumers by claiming its hot drink cups are 100 percent recyclable. What’s interesting here is that, in theory, the cups are fully recyclable. But they just can’t be recycled in New Zealand... More>>



Statistics: Meat pushes food prices to fifth consecutive rise

Food prices rose 0.3 percent in August 2021 compared with July 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for meat, poultry, and fish, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>



Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>



ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Shows Kiwis Are Bullish About House Price Growth, Despite Looming Headwinds
Pricing optimism in New Zealand’s housing market is proving hard to dent, with net 58 percent of Kiwis still expecting house prices to increase in the coming 12 months, despite widespread predictions of a rapid slow-down or price drop, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence survey... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 