Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Highstreet Enriches VR Metaverse With Upcoming Launch Of FOMO Duck NFTs

Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 6:44 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

The FOMO Duck NFTs will introduce new users to Highstreet's commerce-centred metaverse

Vancouver, BC, Sept 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Highstreet is launching NFTs of its mascot FOMO Duck, which will serve as a guide for new users who become community members of the world's first commerce-centred metaverse.

Highstreet's Metaverse provides accessibility to gaming, entertainment, real estate, crypto, and other scenarios for its users. Highstreet World consists of fully explorable islands powered by brands and partners alike, each with residential areas as well as various phygital products - digital assets pegged to real-world products - sold as NFTs.

Highstreet Market is a special marketplace located in Highstreet City inside the metaverse. It specializes in redeemable limited edition phygital products, meaning every token represents both the digital and physical components of the product. Highstreet Market's StreetSmart bonding curves utilize a smart contract vault to ensure liquidity for the buyer at all times. By tokenizing each individual product into ERC-20 tokens, Highstreet Market eliminates the logistical overhead for third-party asset traders, ensuring that only creators and true collectors possess and handle the items.

With the help of recognizable companies like HTC, Highstreet not only allows users to buy actual products through digital means but also allows friends to join parties to shop and earn together in a growing metaverse.

Highstreet's marketplace can be navigated through web browsers. For those with access to native VR, Highstreet's metaverse is a real place where users can tap into face-to-face interactions using high-quality, 3D avatars thanks to its recent partnership with Tafi.

The denizens of Highstreet's metaverse will encounter FOMO Duck, a mascot with an integral role in the shared digital environment. Highstreet plans to launch FOMO Duck as an NFT on September 17, 2021, with 250 released each day until the total supply of 10,000 FOMO Ducks has been minted.

FOMO Duck NFTs can be minted by anyone who completes a list of tasks on Gleam. The minting fee is 0.069ETH and limited to one Duck per address. Each FOMO Duck has 3 attempts to enter the Highstreet Moon Vault and obtain a $HIGH Voucher. Holders of FOMO Ducks will also qualify for exclusive bonuses leading up to our metaverse unveil and launch near Halloween.

Highstreet has two affiliated Subsidiaries: Sundance-backed LumiereVR Studio and Retinad Analytics. Acquired in 2018, Retinad is a gaze and eye-tracking technology company that automates consumer insights collection for brands.

For more information about Highstreet, please visit the official website:

https://www.highstreet.market/

About Highstreet

Highstreet is a commerce-centric metaverse that allows players to explore a vast MMORPG world where in-game items are real products by real brands. Highstreet's Merchant portal enables the shopify for gaming experience for brands where an easy to use UI built upon the Metaplex protocol allow companies to easily set up shop both on web3 as well as in Highstreet World.

Website: https://www.highstreet.market

Medium: https://medium.com/highstreet-market

Twitter: https://twitter.com/highstreetworld

Telegram: https://t.me/highstreetworld

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/439FhsrMu2

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer NZ: Recyclable ‘in theory’ doesn’t cut it
The Commerce Commission has warned a takeaway coffee cup manufacturer for misleading consumers by claiming its hot drink cups are 100 percent recyclable. What’s interesting here is that, in theory, the cups are fully recyclable. But they just can’t be recycled in New Zealand... More>>



Statistics: Meat pushes food prices to fifth consecutive rise

Food prices rose 0.3 percent in August 2021 compared with July 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for meat, poultry, and fish, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>



Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>



ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Shows Kiwis Are Bullish About House Price Growth, Despite Looming Headwinds
Pricing optimism in New Zealand’s housing market is proving hard to dent, with net 58 percent of Kiwis still expecting house prices to increase in the coming 12 months, despite widespread predictions of a rapid slow-down or price drop, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence survey... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 