Accenture launches Microsoft practice in New Zealand

Accenture New Zealand has further extended its support for Kiwi organisations with the launch of a dedicated Microsoft practice.

Head of Technology for New Zealand, Mr Mulcahy, said Accenture’s experience and track record of success as a global Microsoft partner offered a compelling match of global expertise and local knowledge for New Zealand businesses.

“This is a big development for us and indeed technology consulting services in New Zealand. We’re well-positioned for fast-paced growth and success.

“New Zealand organisations will get to benefit from unmatched global expertise and Accenture’s global strategic partnership with Microsoft and the success of Accenture’s Australian Microsoft Business Group.

“Combined with our local market leading expertise in ERP and cloud services for medium and large organisations, Accenture has unmatched capability to deliver mission-critical Microsoft ERP, CRM, Azure projects.

“No other partner can deliver the strategy, deep industry-specific expertise, and a broad array of tech services and people that Accenture can for New Zealand business.”

In May last year, Microsoft announced plans to launch an onshore datacentre region in New Zealand, giving organisations access to enterprise-grade cloud services, providing additional assurance around data residency into the future.

“We recognised the huge demand for hyperscale public cloud infrastructure in New Zealand that would enable organisations of any size to leverage the same technologies, from artificial intelligence to IoT, big data analytics and even robotics, as any other organisation in the world. With powerful global companies like Accenture now helping local businesses explore the potential of these technologies, and how they can use them to do more for their customers, we’re poised for a dramatic surge in innovation and business growth here in Aotearoa that’s going to be truly amazing to watch,” said Vanessa Sorenson, Managing Director of Microsoft New Zealand.

Mr Mulcahy said the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic had prompted many businesses to advance their digital transformations more rapidly, and pervasively, than had been planned.

As many New Zealand businesses use Microsoft technology, Accenture was well placed to help them with their transformations.

“For a lot of businesses, last year was like that new pair of glasses. The pandemic was a moment of truth, forcing enterprises to look at themselves through a different lens.

“It raised the bar for how adaptable and how innovative organisations needed to be, and it revealed vulnerabilities that many had largely been able to ignore before. From inflexible work arrangements and fragile supply chains to untrustworthy information, COVID-19 showed businesses the limitations of how they have been operating.

“Businesses across every industry have had to dramatically accelerate their digital transformation timelines and pivoted faster than many previously thought they could. However, what we’ve seen is that the gap between those companies using technology effectively and those that don’t is widening.

“This has important implications for the commercial success of those companies that are falling behind with their transformations. According to our global research, the top 10% of companies in any industry that are using technology most effectively are outperforming the digital laggards by a factor of five.

“That means organisations need a technology partner that brings the experience, relationships and technical expertise to best meet their specific needs and digital capabilities.

“For some that will mean bridging the growing digital divide. For others, it’ll be the first step on their digital journey. Our growing New Zealand technology practice means we’re very well-equipped to serve both,” Mr Mulcahy said.



