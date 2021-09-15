DHL Express New Zealand is a Great Place to Work®

DHL Express New Zealand is a Great Place to Work® for third consecutive year

Certified Great Place to Work® in 2021

Top performing indicators are credibility, respect, pride, fairness and camaraderie

DHL Express, the world’s leading express service provider, has been ranked a Great Place to Work by Great Place to Work® Institute. This is the third consecutive year the world’s leading express service provider has been recognized for this accolade in New Zealand.

“This award is a great acknowledgment of the effort we have invested in the DHL culture, making DHL a place where our employees can enjoy coming to work, be appreciated for their contribution, develop professionally and succeed to their full potential. Without our motivated people, we wouldn’t be what we are: New Zealand’s leading international express service provider,” says Francis Saldanha, HR Director, DHL Express New Zealand.

The methodology behind the Great Place to Work® ranking is highly rigorous where the firm gathers and evaluates employee feedback and recognize companies who have built high-trust, high-performance cultures.

DHL Express New Zealand is focused on sustaining employee engagement and morale through several lines of communication, such as mobile apps – Smart Connect Express Edition and Yammer – where employees can share updates and encouragement for peers, as well as employee recognition awards. It also aims to create an environment, where employee creativity and innovation could thrive through CEO-championed internal challenges and competitions.

DHL Express continues to invest in leadership development and talent growth programs, including running the Certified International Specialist (CIS) and Certified International Manager (CIM) over the last 10 years. CIS and CIM are a series of training sessions meant to create a powerful sense of community that enable employees to combine best-in-class product knowledge with incomparable service excellence. The global board of management of DHL Express regularly contributes time toward personally facilitating CIS and CIM learning sessions for employees of all levels around the world.

This year, DHL Express has also been ranked first place for Best Workplaces in Asia™ 2021 for the third consecutive year by Great Place to Work®. Since 2014, DHL Express Asia Pacific has received 288 awards for its workplace and corporate culture, and in 2020 alone, the company received a total of 43 awards.

Great Place to Work®, a global people analytics and consulting firm, assesses the work experience of employees through their certification program every year. In 2020, more than 10,000 organizations participated in the survey process, representing the voices of 10.2 million employees in 92 countries.

Note to Editors:

To date, DHL Express New Zealand has received a total of 2 human resources awards in 2021:

Great Place to Work

Top Employers Award

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

© Scoop Media

