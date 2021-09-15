The Benefits of Washing Your Roof

Your building's roof is one of its most important features. It is the part of your building that has the most exposure to the elements, constantly being battered by New Zealand’s ever changing weather conditions. Sun, rain, snow, or wind, your home or commercial building’s roof’s work is relentless.However, it’s very common for this important part of any building to be neglected. Because roofs aren’t anywhere near our eyeline most of the time, it is very easy for them to be out of sight, out of mind.

But a roof that isn’t maintained can lead to major issues down the road. A roof that isn’t regularly maintained can result in the warranty for it’s materials being voided, damage to the internal structure, contaminating drinking water and reducing the value of the building. Thankfully, roofs are made to be tough, and scheduling a regular roof wash is enough to do the vast majority of the heavy lifting.

Maintaining Your Colorsteel Roof’s Warranty is Cheaper than Voiding it.

Building a roof from materials designed to withstand New Zealand’s varied climate is essential. Many Kiwi’s look to quality manufacturers when choosing their building materials and Colorsteel is a popular choice. Colorsteel is designed specifically with New Zealand’s subtropical rainforest climate in mind, built from materials that are almost set-it-and-forget-it. Part of the appeal is that a large part of Colorsteel’s maintenance requirements is exposure to rain, something that New Zealand gets plenty of!

However, there are some places where rain doesn’t reach, and in order to maintain your robust Colorsteel warranty, you are responsible for cleaning these areas. This includes ensuring that debris doesn't build up. Doing so will make sure that your warranty isn’t void in any unfortunate circumstances as well as increase the steel’s longevity. This is because it reduces corrosion caused by salts and other pollutants in the air. This is required for you to keep your Colorsteel Roof’s warranty valid. It should be considered a necessity to have your roof checked every 6 months to ensure that any dust or pollen build up is removed while also making sure that any high risk areas susceptible to mold and lichen are assessed. The latter is particularly crucial. This is because by the time visible signs of mold and lichen appear the Colorsteel coating is likely to already be damaged. Preemptive cleaning is your best solution for maintaining the integrity of your Colorsteel roof and its warranty.

Clean Roofs and Clean Water

A large percentage of New Zealanders rely on tank water as their main source of water. We are fortunate to live in a country where rain is an abundant resource, so it only makes sense to collect it and use it for drinking, washing, and a range of other uses. Rainwater is generally collected from the gutter systems on houses' roofs. These systems allow water to run into tanks for storage to be accessed whenever it is needed. While there are many filtration systems available for water tanks, your first line of safety is your roof. While roofs and gutters are excellent tools for collecting rainwater, they are also the point where water contamination may occur. From mould on roof shingles to unclear gutters filled with bird excrement, an unclean roof is a breeding ground for a host of potentially hazardous contaminants.

Keeping your roof clean is the first step to ensuring that you have access to clean and safe drinking water. Clearing gutters, cleaning mould, and ensuring that your roof is suited for drainage into your tank is essential to maintaining you and your family’s health.

Preventative Maintenance

Investing in scheduled roof washing services is a far cheaper option than the alternative. A roof that isn't kept clear runs the risk of developing mold and mildew. This eats through the paint and coatings of your roof and overtime has the potential to degrade its weather tightness. This can lead to moisture making its way into the home, causing damp, mouldy living areas that pose a risk to your families health. In some severe cases it may even cause the structural framing of the house to become waterlogged, compromising its integrity and rotting it away over time. The price to fix this problem is tremendous and can ultimately be avoided simply by keeping your roof clean and maintained.

Being House Proud Starts From the Top

Your roof ties your home or commercial building’s aesthetic together. A clean roof plays a major role in a building's visual appeal. For commercial buildings this can mean that customers perceive your business as being more approachable and trustworthy, leading to greater revenue generation. For home owners it presents a property that you can be proud of, and in the event in which you wanted to sell your home, presents a wonderful looking home to potential buyers. “Curb side appeal” is noted to add up to 15% on the sales price of a home, and a clean roof is a great way to capitalise on this.

A Trusted House Cleaning Service is Your Roofs Best Friend

Maintaining the cleanliness of your roof is a relatively low cost investment that more than pays for itself in the long run. Scheduling regular roof cleans is your best option to ensure that your roof’s warranty is valid, your weather tightness is maintained, your water is uncontaminated and your home or commercial building looks spectacular. WashMe has a reputation for exceptional house washing services and our roof washing service has the maintenance of your roof covered. WashMe takes roof maintenance to an elevated level, offering both once off remedies and long term preventative maintenance plans. With a regular roof wash booked in with WashMe you can remove the stressful burden of maintaining your property’s roof. Let our experienced team bring new life to your roof, visit the WashMe website and request a free quote today!

