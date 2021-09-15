Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Programme Will Support Greater Data-Driven Innovation

Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 3:21 pm
Press Release: i4 Accelerator

New Government Funded Programme will support New Zealand Businesses to Undertake Greater Data-Driven Innovation.

The more we develop and use technology, the more data we generate— that rich information has the potential to provide exciting benefits for businesses, the economy, and society. Now, a new national programme will help equip more Kiwi businesses with the skills needed to compete more effectively in an increasingly data-driven world.

The i4 Accelerator Programme (i4) seeks to help empower more New Zealand businesses to better understand and use data as a strategic business asset. This Programme will also assist industries to think about ways they can take advantage of data-driven technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), to help solve real-world problems and further drive innovation for social and economic good.

Digital technologies are transforming organisations and marketplaces across the world. We can see the way technology is already enabling businesses and industries to be more productive and sustainable. And according to Sapere Research Group & COVEC’s Data Innovation Report, data-driven innovation could deliver $4.5 billion in benefits to New Zealand’s economy by helping businesses improve operational efficiency, lift productivity, develop new products and services, and make better decisions around strategy and investment.

The i4 Programme will help Kiwi businesses to harness the power of their data and make use of data-driven technologies. We are excited to connect with businesses and industries across all sectors of our economy, both public and private, and help grow our economy through data-driven innovation” says Malcolm Fraser, i4 Programme Director.

The i4 Programme is funded through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, as part of the Digital Technology Industry Transformation Plan. Public and private organisations across New Zealand with 20 or more employees are encouraged to join up, share data, and help develop AI and data-driven innovations.

Between now and June 2022, the i4 Programme will run a set of industry engagement and intervention activities across a national network of Regional Data Innovation Labs, Industrial Data Spaces and an online Open Innovation platform to connect data-driven ideas with talent.

You can find out more about the i4 Programme and how to join: https://www.i4accelerator.net/

