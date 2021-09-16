Saving Small Businesses From Cyber Attacks

Cyber-crime is kryptonite to a small business. With cyber-attacks coming in thick and fast, it has never been more necessary to have the right layers of cyber-security in place. Yet most small businesses do not have enough. ‘Superman’ Brendan Richardson to the rescue.

Having spent 30 years as the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff helping business owners rebuild after IT issues and cyber-attacks, Richardson now focuses on helping them avoid the need for an ambulance.

The average small business does not have its own IT staff, nor the knowledge or skill to set up and manage cyber security effectively.

If attacks were happening every 39 seconds back in 2007, with the Clark School study also quantifying that computers were attacked 2,244 times a day – it is horrifying to imagine how often computers are being attacked in 2021.

Latest Verizon stats indicate that 61% of SMEs have reported at least one cyber-attack in the previous year. And it is claimed that 60% of small businesses fold within 6-months of an attack. As Richardson says “Cyber-crime is the number one thing that small businesses and sole traders should be worried about, because if your company data is stolen, you don’t have a business to operate.” Yet most still don’t understand the seriousness of the risk. Small businesses must not only budget for professional cyber security, they must urgently get it in place.

A typical attack on a small business costs $150,000 to remedy, and the long-tail impact on its reputation and ability to generate income can be crippling. The majority of small businesses and sole traders simply do not have the funds or resources to recover after a cyber-attack.

Richardson to the rescue. He has created a fully managed Small Business Cyber Security Support Package. Small businesses can have total peace of mind that:

their computers are protected with the absolute best security products

they are monitored 24x7 and any successful attacks are thwarted

backups are in place and data can be restored when needed

staff are trained to spot social engineering attacks

and, they get half an hour of general IT support a month

A small monthly cost to protect them from losing $150,000 - or worse, their business? It’s a no brainer.

