Employment indicators: Weekly as at 13 September 2021
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series
indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 8 August
2021:
- the number of paid jobs (compared
with the previous week) were:
- 2,285,300 total paid jobs (down 13,900 or 0.60 percent)
- 98,440 paid jobs in primary industries (down 1,900 or 1.89 percent)
- 428,620 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 2,590 or 0.60 percent)
- 1,695,800 paid jobs in services industries (down 9,760 or 0.57 percent)
- 62,440 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 350 or 0.56 percent)
- the median income
(compared with the previous week) was:
- $1,100.80 (up $3.66 or 0.33 percent).