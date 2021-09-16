GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter



Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter, the quarter immediately before New Zealand’s first COVID-19 cases and the introduction of associated restrictions.

